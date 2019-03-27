As Georgia Tech’s head coach, Josh Pastner works less than two miles north of State Farm Arena, the downtown Atlanta home of this year’s McDonald’s All-American Games.
Yet college coaches aren’t allowed to watch the game, because it’s not an NCAA-approved evaluation period, so the former UA player and assistant coach couldn’t go. Nor did Pastner’s staff have plans to watch on TV.
“We don’t,” Pastner said. “I would love to have McDonald’s All-Americans, but you know, we aren’t there yet. We’ve got to keep building.”
The Yellow Jackets finished this season 14-18 (6-12 in the ACC), having lost star guard Josh Okogie early to the NBA Draft last summer, but return nearly all their key players for next season. Pastner is also still recruiting to fill holes this spring, anticipating a shot at the NCAA Tournament next season.
“When you’re trying to rebuild the program and lose the No. 20 pick in the draft, that’s crushing, and we had to play with such a young group," Pastner said. "But guys fought and competed. We are a very good defensive team and we did a lot of good in this league.”