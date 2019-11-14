CONCERTS
CLASSICAL
Mozart and Da Vinci — Sahuarita USD Auditorium, 330 W. Sahuarita Road, Sahuarita. It is almost impossible to overstate the impact Wolfgang Amadeus Mozart had on the world. For musicians and non-musicians alike, hearing his name conjures up images of genius and an artistic miracle. Commonly known as the “Solemn Vespers,” Mozart’s Vesperae solennes de confessore stands among his finest operas and choral masterpieces, prefiguring his great Mass in C Minor and Requiem. You will not want to miss the transcendent Laudate Dominum. 7-8:30 p.m. Nov. 22. $25-$40. 401-2651. trueconcord.org.
Arizona Symphony Orchestra — Fred Fox School of Music, Crowder Hall, 1017 N. Olive Road. The program will include “Symphonie Fantastique,” to commemorate the 150th anniversary of the death of the iconoclast French Romantic composer, Hector Berlioz. The Arizona Symphony Orchestra performs under the baton of Thomas Cockrell. 7:30-9:30 p.m. Nov. 22. $10. 621-1162. music.arizona.edu.
Malleus Percussion and Rosewood Marimba — Fred Fox School of Music, Crowder Hall. 7:30-9:30 p.m. Nov. 23. Free. 621-1655. music.arizona.edu.
Nathan Lee, piano — TCC Leo Rich Theater, 260 S. Church Ave. Performing works of J.S. Bach, Ludwig van Beethoven, Chopin and Robert Schumann. 3-5 p.m. Nov. 24. $30. 577-3769. arizonachambermusic.org.
Tucson Girls Chorus Alumnae Choir Concert — St. Margaret Mary Alocoque Roman Catholic Church, 801 N. Grande Ave. Special guests the Jubilate Choir and Mariposa Singers. 4-5 p.m. Nov. 24. Free. 577-6064. tucsongirlschorus.org.
UA Glee Clubs — Fred Fox School of Music, Crowder Hal. Treble Glee Club and the Bass Glee Club. New music directors Shekela Wanyama and J. Brayton Bollenbacher. 4:30-6:30 p.m. Nov. 24. Free. 621-1655. music.arizona.edu.
“Bloom Where You Are Planted” – Coro & UA Wildcat High School Outreach Choir — Fred Fox School of Music, Crowder Hal. University or Arizona choral ensemble, Coro, and the Wildcat High School Outreach Choir. 7:30-9:30 p.m. Nov. 24. Free. 621-1655. music.arizona.edu.
“Dave Potter’s Retro Groove” — Fred Fox School of Music, Crowder Hall. Dave Potter, drums; Angelo Versace, piano; Brice Winston, saxophone. 7:30-9:30 p.m. Nov. 25. Free. 621-1655. music.arizona.edu.
JAZZ AND WORLD
Free Music Festival — American Ev. Lutheran Church, 115 N. Tucson Blvd. EHBC Praise Team, Soldiers of the Light and AELC's Gospel and Blues Team. 3-5 p.m. Nov. 23. Free. 623-3661. business.facebook.com.
Flor De Toloache & Villalobos Brothers — Fox Tucson Theatre, 17 W. Congress St. Enlightened interpretation of traditional mariachi instruments. 7:30-9:30 p.m. Nov. 23. $19.50-$34.50. 547-3040. foxtucson.com.
POP, ROCK AND COUNTRY
Viva Las Vegas Star Studded Spectacular Revue — The Gaslight Music Hall, 13005 N. Oracle Road, Oro Valley. An all-star 7-piece band, as well as six vocalists with music of The Rat Pack, Elvis, Tom Jones, Charo, Cher, and more. 6-8 p.m. Nov. 21. $23.95. 529-1000. gaslightmusichall.com.
Leon Littlebird & Will Clipman in Concert — Solar Culture, 31 E. Toole Ave. Americana, folk-rock and world music with Native American flutes, acoustic guitars, vocals and pan-global percussion. 8-10 p.m. Nov. 21. $15. 884-0874. solarculture.org.
The New Coolers — Monterey Court, 505 W. Miracle Mile. Blues. 7-10 p.m. Nov. 22. $5. 207-2429. facebook.com.
Rockin' With The Dolls — The Gaslight Music Hall, 13005 N. Oracle Road, Oro Valley. Dance along to favorites from the 50s and 60s. 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. Nov. 23. $25. 529-1000. gaslightmusichall.com.
Tucson Premium Outlets Concert Series — Tucson Premium Outlets, 6401 W. Marana Center Blvd. Bring chairs. 5-8 p.m. Saturdays. Free. 797-3959. saaca.org.
Giant Blue — Monterey Court, 505 W. Miracle Mile. Dance band. Anna Warr. 7-10 p.m. Nov. 23. $5. 207-2429. montereycourtaz.com.
Vox Fortura — DesertView Performing Arts Center, 39900 S. Clubhouse Drive, SaddleBrooke. Classical crossover group from the United Kingdom. 7:30-9 p.m. Nov. 23. $30. 825-2818. dvpac.net.
Sunday brunch — Monterey Court, 505 W. Miracle Mile. Don Armstrong. 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Nov. 24. Free. 207-2429. montereycourtaz.com.
Connie Brannock and Tiny House of Funk — Public Brewhouse, 209 N. Hoff Ave. Soul, jazz and blues. 5-7 p.m. Nov. 24. Free. 339-3494. publicbrewhouse.com.
Wired — Monterey Court, 505 W. Miracle Mile. Folk, Americana and more. 6:30-9:30 p.m. Nov. 26. Free. 207-2429. montereycourtaz.com.