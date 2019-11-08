NIGHTLIFE
Connie Brannock Trio — Caffe Torino, 5605 E. River Road. Acoustic jazz, soul and blues featuring Richard Katz and Evan Arredondo. 6-9 p.m. Nov. 14. Free. 300-6860. caffetorinotucson.com.
Oro Valley Concert Series — Oro Valley Marketplace, 12155 N. Oracle Road, Oro Valley. Jovert Steel Drum. 6:30-7:30 p.m. Nov. 14. Free. 797-3959. saaca.org.
Catalina Foothills Wine Mixer — St. Philip's Plaza, 4280 N. Campbell Ave. Red carpet photography, food, wine sampling and live music. 21 and up. 6-10 p.m. Nov. 15. $125. 344-2495. moonchildfoundation.org.
Connie Brannock and Mama Sings Jazz — Cafe a La C'Art, 150 N. Main Ave. Soul, jazz and blues. 6:30-8:30 p.m. Nov. 15. Free. 628-8533. cafealacarttucson.com.
Zona Libre Salsa Band with free dance lesson — Brother John's, 1801 N. Stone Ave. All ages. 8:30-9:30 p.m. free salsa/bachata dance class; 9:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m. dance to Zona Libre. 8:30 p.m.-12:30 a.m. Fridays. $7 cash only. 444-0439. latindancerevolution.com.
Little House of Funk — Monterey Court, 505 W. Miracle Mile. Connie Brannock and band. 7-10 p.m. Nov. 16. $8. 207-2429. montereycourtaz.com.
Youth Performance Showcase — Monterey Court, 505 W. Miracle Mile. Youth performers from our area. Organized by Connie Brannock. 5-9 p.m. Nov. 17. Free. 207-2429. montereycourtaz.com.
Paint and Pints at Copper Brothel Brewery — Copper Brothel Brewery, 3112 AZ-83, Sonoita. Drink wine and paint. 6-8 p.m. Nov. 18. $22. 790-1100. tucson.colormemine.com.
Geeks Who Drink Pub Quiz — Public Brewhouse, 209 N. Hoff Ave. Eight rounds of trivia with rotating topics each week. Hosted by Natasha Noir. 7-10 p.m. Mondays. Free. 775-2337. facebook.com.
Thirsty Latin Thursdays — House of Bards, 4915 E. Speedway. Two rooms for dancing. Large outdoor patio with DJ Tony T playing salsa, bachata, merengue and cumbia; DJ RAM playing reggaeton, Latin pop and more. Free salsa/bachata dance class at 9 p.m. 9 p.m.-2 a.m. Nov. 21. $5. 444-0439. latindancerevolution.com.
Potty Mouth Pottery Holiday Verson — Color Me Mine Tucson, Park Place Mall, 5870 E. Broadway. Ages 21 and up. BYOB. Pottery purchase of choice at event. 6:30-9 p.m. Nov. 22. Fee includes studio fee, glazing and firing of pottery. 790-1100. tucson.colormemine.com.
The New Coolers — Monterey Court, 505 W. Miracle Mile. Blues. 7-10 p.m. Nov. 22. $5. 207-2429. facebook.com.
SOCIAL DANCE
Tucson Swing Dance Club Weekly Dance — Dream Dance, 405 E. Wetmore Road. 7 p.m. beginner West Coast Swing lesson; 7:30 p.m. fundamentals class; 8:15 p.m. cool move taught; 8:30-10:30 p.m. general dancing. 7-10:30 p.m. Thursdays. $7. 203-8044. tsdc.net.
Ballroom Dancing — Armory Park Center, 220 S. Fifth Ave. Requires City of Tucson Parks and Recreation Pass or Daily Activity fee plus $3 per person donation to cover cost for the musicians. 1:30-3:30 p.m. Saturdays. 791-4865. tucsonaz.gov.
Argentine Tango Intro Class — Tucson Dance Academy, 2850 W. Ina Road. Beginning Argentine Tango class. First 2 classes are free. 2:15-3:15 p.m. Nov. 16. Free. 468-5536. learn-to-tango.com.
Harvest Dance Erntedankfest — Unitarian Universalist Church of Tucson, 4831 E. 22nd St. Music, dancing, door prizes, entertainment, 50/50 raffle and more. Meal for $11 includes: German beef rouladen with red cabbage and spaetzle served from 5:30-6:30 p.m. 5-9:30 p.m. Nov. 16. $6. 299-8683.
Contra Dance — Old Pueblo Dance Center, 613 E. Delano St. Live music. Dance lesson at 6:30 p.m., open dancing at 7 p.m. All ages. 6:30-10 p.m. Nov. 16. $10. 762-6707. tucsoncontradancers.org.
Desert Moon Fusion — Movement Culture, 935 E. Ninth St. Local DJ. 8-9 p.m. lessons; 9-11 p.m. open dancing. 8-11 p.m. Nov. 16. $5. 603-8043. tucsonbluesdance.com.
Green Valley Sunday Afternoon Practilonga — Santa Rita Springs Anza Room, 921 W. Via Rio Fuerte, Green Valley. Argentine Tango dancing. 3-6 p.m. Nov. 17. $5. 625-3488. facebook.com.
Learn to Square Dance — Sonoran Stables Dance Hall, 4231 S. Pauline Lane. Learn to square dance to popular and traditional music. Single and couples welcome. Dress casually. 6:30-7:30 p.m. Mondays; 6:30-8:30 p.m. Wednesdays. $7. 419-6090. crispycaller.com.
Ballroom Dancing — Carol West Senior Addition, Udall Recreation Center, 7290 E. Tanque Verde Road. Requires City of Tucson Parks and Recreation Pass or Daily Activity fee plus $3 per person donation to cover cost for the musicians. 1:30-3:30 p.m. Tuesdays. 791-4931. tucsonaz.gov.
Tucson Blues Dancers — Cee Dee's Jamaican Kitchen, 5305 E. Speedway. No partner needed. 7-7:30 p.m. dancing lessons; 7:30-10:30 p.m. open dancing. Donations accepted. 7-10:30 p.m. Tuesdays. $1. 795-3400. tucsonbluesdance.com.
Dancing in the Streets Dance Party — The Gaslight Music Hall, 13005 N. Oracle Road, Oro Valley. Local band DayJob performs your favorite tunes. Ages 16 and up. 7-9:30 p.m. Nov. 22. $13.50. 529-1000. gaslightmusichall.com.