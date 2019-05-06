Recent events at the University of Arizona and across the nation are, sadly, indicative of our need for compassion and thoughtfulness in our daily lives. They show a need for concerted efforts to keep avenues for communication open and to build trust. They show a need for solutions-based problem-solving founded on respectful dialogue and agreements that begin and end with a handshake. This includes agreeing to disagree.
Some UA students’ loud chants expressing dismay at having members of the Border Patrol on campus were followed by charges being levied against the students. This was followed by silent and loud demonstrations, letters of support for the students, many meetings and tense conversations.
Unfortunately, this is emblematic of underlying issues, often oversimplified, begging to be addressed.
As the country reels with normalized hate speech, increased hate crimes and the moving of the needle of decorum and respect, we must be concerned about how we go about finding solutions to difficult problems.
This is an unprecedented time when Latinos and other immigrant populations are maligned and demeaned daily, and images of children in cages are seared into our core. Our hearts are heavy, yet our sensitivities are either not understood or they are simply ignored.
Students across the country are doing much heavy lifting as they lead the charge to force universities to review policies and procedures through strong advocacy and demonstrations. Demonstrations were held against Immigration and Customs Enforcement and the Border Patrol at the University of Arizona, Arizona State University, Johns Hopkins, Northwestern, the University of Colorado and Oregon Health Science University.
Demonstrations are important because they get the attention of administrations who may otherwise be slow to respond or who may not understand the immediacy of an issue on campus. However, they are only one step in bringing attention to a problem. The next steps are critical for a fruitful outcome.
The issues on campus are endless and each comes with varying perspectives. Developing avenues for honest, respectful communication, critical thinking and problem-solving must be a year-round effort.
The Campus Lab used data from 73 two- and four-year colleges and universities, including 8,500 outcomes to gauge most-valued learning outcomes. “Intellectual skills” incorporating problem-solving, critical thinking and reasoning were the most-cited outcomes.
This suggests it is important to model “intellectual skills” on campus. After demonstrations and high-tension events, open lines of communication, critical thinking and problem-solving skills must be in used “in community” to forge a positive path forward.
A structured approach to open lines of communication and problem-solving may include a social justice fellows program or action research training to give students an opportunity to identify and study social issues and present their findings to an executive leadership team. Capstone presentations will give students a voice and enable them to provide proposals for feasible solutions to top administrators.
Demonstrations indicate there are issues to address on campus. Ensuring a welcoming environment is tantamount and must include the LGBTQ community, veterans, people with disabilities and varied religious and ethnic groups. Fostering student growth includes giving them the training, tools and structures to advocate effectively. Most importantly, it means being ready to listen, think outside the box and implement new ideas.
It should not fall primarily on students to fight for difficult conversations with administrators. Universities must tap into the lived experiences and cultural knowledge of community councils, diversity coordinating councils or committees comprised of related academic and student service department heads.
Students who abandon their safety and comfort to advocate for change are leaders to be supported, not persecuted and prosecuted. Let’s agree or disagree, then end with a handshake and try again tomorrow.