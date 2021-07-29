Tags
Maricopa County officials deny several claims of "irregularities" made by contractors conducting the Arizona Senate's audit of the 2020 election.
More than 2 inches of rain fell in some areas of Tucson by early Friday.
Tucson International Airport recored a little over an inch of rain during an overnight storm that brought thunder, lightning and rain to a big swath of the Tucson area.
For Star subscribers: The family that runs the popular Tucson bakery is returning to their Barrio Hollywood roots.
The decades-old Book Stop has withstood a recession, crippling construction, a pandemic and now the unexpected death of a co-owner.
The sortation center, located near Tucson International Airport, is expected to open later this year, with pay starting at $15.50.
Through Sunday, it's the wettest Tucson monsoon since our weather records began in the 1890s, National Weather Service says.
For Star subscribers: The Muñoz family is about to open a third Seis Kitchen and has a fourth in the planning phase.
The goal: prevent the lake from falling so low that the turbines at Glen Canyon Dam won't be able to generate power.
The remains found this week belong to a 31-year-old man, police say.
