 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Solutions ask in newsletters

  • Updated

Arizona Daily Star readers: We value your opinions and would like to invite you to help guide our coverage. As part of our ongoing commitment to write about the people and programs working to make Tucson a better place, we've partnered with the Center for Community Dialogue and Training to facilitate a community conversation about the problems and solutions that you most want to see covered by the Star. We'll be holding a virtual Zoom event on Saturday, April 30 from 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m.  Please fill out this form and let us know if you'll be able to attend the virtual event. Grocery store gift cards will be available to those who participate.

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Feds' plan for depleted Colorado River helps Powell but hurts Mead

Feds' plan for depleted Colorado River helps Powell but hurts Mead

For Star subscribers: If the U.S. goes through with its proposal to cut Colorado River releases from Lake Powell, water users in Arizona, California and Nevada won't feel it this year — but Lake Mead will. Both reservoirs are in dire straits, and many experts are concerned or shocked about potential problems ahead. 

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News