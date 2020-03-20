Some critics are giving Sen. McSally low marks for social distancing

Some critics are giving Sen. Martha McSally low marks for social distancing.

Two days after city officials urged the cancellation of large events and announced they would no longer permit gatherings of more than 50 people, McSally spoke in front of a sold-out crowd at the Pima County Republican Party’s annual Lincoln Day Dinner.

County party chairman David Eppihimer said 280 people attended the fundraising event, which also featured an appearance by Rep. Andy Biggs, R-Gilbert.

Eppihimer said ticket holders begged organizers not to cancel the event, so they went ahead as planned.

But instead of a campaign speech, he said McSally “spoke almost entirely about the national crisis and what needed to be done to limit the damage from it.”

By Tuesday, McSally was publicly urging all Arizonans to abide by the Trump Administration’s new guidelines for slowing the spread of the coronavirus, including a directive to stay home as much as possible and avoid gathering in groups of 10 or more.

On Wednesday, McSally announced she was pausing all campaign activity due to the outbreak.

