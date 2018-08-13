Originally envisioned as the residence for its sixth president, Maricopa Hall at the University of Arizona has a colorful and, as legend has it, a haunting past.
In 1914, Arthur Herbert Wilde, the UA president at the time, proposed, designed and had authorization to build the structure as his place of residence, according to a history of UA presidents.
The new building was to serve as his private mansion but before he could begin the project, Wilde accepted a position with Boston University.
As an aside, it may be important to note that before he left, Wilde appointed a Michigan-born, Tucson High School history teacher and coach to be the UA’s athletic director, James F. “Pop” McKale.
Rufus B. von KleinSmid replaced Wilde as president and by 1918 at a cost of some $174,000, construction began on the original two-story presidential residence. In 1921, a third floor was added.
But for reasons known only to von KleinSmid, he never moved into the residence.
According to the website, uofamystery.com, von KleinSmid refused to set foot in the mansion after an experience he would never talk about.
The website alleges two unsubstantiated and unverifiable incidents based on lore, including one before the university was even realized, that may shed some light:
In the 1860s a bitter rivalry between two dance hall entrepreneurs escalated at a meeting of the Tucson Vigilante Committee in downtown Tucson.
It is said the two women took their horse-drawn wagons and bolted out of town and headed east to the open desert.
The result was swift, since one of the ladies brought a knife to a gunfight. It is said the dying woman cursed her nemesis as well as the desert area where she lay dying.
It turns out, the duel took place on what became UA property.
Fast forward to 1919 when it was said a UA student who was engaged, found her fiancé in a compromising position.
Despondent, the woman found her way to the president’s mansion still under construction and was discovered hanging from one of the bathroom ceiling gas pipes on the drafty second floor.
As you can imagine, the UA officially does not comment on stories regarding haunted buildings.
The building was completed but was vacant for some time until it was first used as a classroom then, eventually, a residence hall.
Maricopa Hall, located in the historic district on campus just northwest of Old Main at 1031 E. James E. Rogers Way, continues to be the only all-women residence.
Until recently it had sleeping porches for the students but they have been converted so students can now sleep in their own rooms. Other upgrades have been recently implemented and include new furniture in all of the student rooms plus new flooring, carpeting and light fixtures.