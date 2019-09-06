Arizona has faced NAU in football 15 times, and most of the games haven’t been close.
The Lumberjacks won the second meeting 7-6 in 1932. Since then, the Wildcats have won 13 straight by an average margin of 33 points.
Invariably, though, something noteworthy or interesting happens. Here’s a quick look back at notable achievements from the past five meetings:
2017: Arizona 62, NAU 24
Notable: The Wildcats rushed for 506 yards, 5 shy of the school record.
2015: Arizona 77, NAU 13
Notable: The Wildcats set school records for points, rushing yards (499) and total yards (792).
2013: Arizona 35, NAU 0
Notable: The Wildcats notched their second shutout in as many seasons. They haven’t had one since.
2011: Arizona 41, NAU 10
Notable: QB Nick Foles passed for 417 yards – one of five times he eclipsed 400 in his UA career – and five touchdowns.
2009: Arizona 34, NAU 17
Notable: Nic Grigsby rushed for a career-high 207 yards, including the second-longest run in school history – a 94-yard effort in the third quarter (that did not result in a touchdown).