UA football player Nic Grigsby scores a touchdown against NAU during their game held at Arizona Stadium, Sept. 12, 2009 in Tucson, Ariz.

Arizona has faced NAU in football 15 times, and most of the games haven’t been close.

The Lumberjacks won the second meeting 7-6 in 1932. Since then, the Wildcats have won 13 straight by an average margin of 33 points.

Invariably, though, something noteworthy or interesting happens. Here’s a quick look back at notable achievements from the past five meetings:

2017: Arizona 62, NAU 24

Notable: The Wildcats rushed for 506 yards, 5 shy of the school record.

2015: Arizona 77, NAU 13

Notable: The Wildcats set school records for points, rushing yards (499) and total yards (792).

2013: Arizona 35, NAU 0

Notable: The Wildcats notched their second shutout in as many seasons. They haven’t had one since.

2011: Arizona 41, NAU 10

Notable: QB Nick Foles passed for 417 yards – one of five times he eclipsed 400 in his UA career – and five touchdowns.

2009: Arizona 34, NAU 17

Notable: Nic Grigsby rushed for a career-high 207 yards, including the second-longest run in school history – a 94-yard effort in the third quarter (that did not result in a touchdown).