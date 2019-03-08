History: Good and excellent ratings until late 2017. Since then the site has received two needs improvement ratings and most recently was placed on probation Jan. 22. It also failed two re-inspections on Feb. 1 and Feb. 13.
What the inspector saw: Encrusted food debris on dishes and kitchen equipment; sink leaking water onto kitchen floor. It was the fourth time inspectors identified the leaky sink, evidence of a “pattern on noncompliance” with county health rules,
Follow-up: Passed a third re-inspection Feb. 19.
Comments: Declined to comment.