Sons of the Pioneers returns for Gaslight shows

The Sons of the Pioneers, the legendary Western band that Smithsonian Institute designated a national treasure, is doing a mini-winter residency at Oro Valley's Gaslight Music Hall.
The group will play five shows now through Sunday, Jan. 12; the run begins with a show on Wednesday, Jan. 8.
This is the group's first Tucson show in several years and the first time they've come here for more than a single show in more than a dozen years. For 23 winters, the Sons of the Pioneers, known for its iconic Western songs "Tumbling Tumbleweeds," "Riders In the Sky" and "Cool Water," was in residence at the Western-themed restaurant Triple C Chuckwagon. When it closed in 2003, the band moved to the Hidden Valley Inn, where they played until it, too, closed for good, in 2006.
Shows this week are at 6 p.m. Wednesday, Thursday and Friday and at 2 and 6 p.m. Sunday at Gaslight Music Hall, 13005 N. Oracle Road. Tickets are $25 and $35 through gaslightmusichall.com or by calling 529-1000.
• On Saturday, Jan. 11, Mirage, a tribute band that honors the members of Fleetwood Mac — focusing on the band's music but also the solo careers of members Stevie Nicks, Lindsey Buckingham, Christine McVie, Mick Fleetwood and John McVie — performs two shows, at 2 and 6 p.m. Tickets are $30 with discounts available for students, seniors, military and children.
• On Tuesday, Jan. 14, Crucial County and Cadillac Mountain Bluegrass headline Gaslight's Bluegrass & Brews Jamboree beginning at 6 p.m. Tickets are $13.50.