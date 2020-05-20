Sophia, Cienega

My senior year started off as any other normal school year, I got to know my teachers and what type of teacher they were, I made new and met up with old friends and it was great. When it was fall break everything when downhill because of the virus. I wanted to have prom, be able to do my senior walk, participate in all of the 'last time' things before going off into the real world, and of course graduate. Graduation means to me that I accomplished something that was very difficult and I can do it and not getting one really has been hard. I have been trying to stay positive and hope that everything in the future will be great and get a lot better.
