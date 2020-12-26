Soprts shorts

The Arizona Wildcats received a piece of potentially good news on Christmas.
Quarterback Kevin Doyle, thought to be a candidate to transfer, announced on Twitter that he’s returning to the team.
“Merry Christmas!” Doyle tweeted. “Excited to get back to Tucson soon and meet the new staff!”
Doyle, a redshirt sophomore, has yet to appear in a game for the UA. He was a highly touted three-star recruit in the class of 2018. Doyle was named the Gatorade Player of the Year in Washington, D.C., at the conclusion of his senior year at St. John’s College High School.
Arizona’s quarterback ranks have thinned in recent days. Sophomore Grant Gunnell, who started four of the Wildcats’ five games this season, is transferring to Memphis. Redshirt junior Rhett Rodriguez has put his name in the transfer portal and isn’t expected to return.
That would leave Doyle and freshman Will Plummer as the only scholarship quarterbacks on the roster. Plummer started one game and played most of another this season when Gunnell got hurt.
Doyle, who missed time in training camp in 2019 because of a shoulder injury, and Plummer really could benefit from a full spring practice. The Wildcats practiced four times this past spring before being shut down because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Every player is expected to get a fresh start under new coach Jedd Fisch, who undoubtedly will try to add at least one quarterback to Arizona’s 2021 signing class.
Three-star prospect Clay Millen of Snoqualmie, Washington, committed to Arizona but didn’t sign in December. Fisch also could add a transfer quarterback. The portal currently features dozens of uncommitted QBs.
college football
Utah star Jordan dies DALLAS — Ty Jordan, a star freshman running back for the University of Utah who grew up in the Dallas area, has died, school officials announced Saturday.
Authorities in Texas and Utah have not released details about the circumstances of the Jordan’s death. A day earlier, Jordan was named Pac-12’s newcomer of the year.
“Words cannot express the devastation and heartache that our team is feeling right now upon learning of the tragic death of our teammate and brother, Ty Jordan,” Utah coach Kyle Whittingham said in a statement.
Jordan, a speedy 5-foot-7, 200-pound player, emerged from a crowded Utah backfield to become the focal point of the team’s offense. He finished the season with 597 yards rushing, 11 catches for 126 yards and six touchdowns.
Jordan came up as a tailback playing in Mesquite, a Dallas suburb, and was a highly touted recruit. He made a seamless transition to the college game, including three straight 100-yard rushing performances to close out the season.
Utah was one of nearly two dozen major college football teams to decline an opportunity to play a postseason bowl game, instead allowing players who had been in strict COVID-19 protocols for months begin their offseasons.
golf
Norman has COVID-19
Golf Hall of Famer Greg Norman shared photos on social media late Friday suggesting he has been hospitalized with COVID-19.
The 65-year-old Australian posted photos showing himself in a hospital bed.
“This sums it all up,” he wrote. “My Christmas Day.”
Norman’s son, Greg Norman Jr., also said on social media that he and his wife, Michelle, have tested positive. The Normans played in the father-son PNC Championship in Orlando, Florida, last weekend.
The elder Norman said Thursday that he had flu-like symptoms.
He was apparently admitted to a hospital Friday, sharing a photo of himself in a hospital bed and another of a medical professional in head-to-toe personal protective equipment.