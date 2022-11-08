Source: Suspended Irving, NBA commissioner meet

NEW YORK — Suspended Nets guard Kyrie Irving met with NBA Commissioner Adam Silver on Tuesday, a person with knowledge of the meeting said.

The Nets banned Irving for at least five games without pay on Thursday after he refused to say he had no antisemitic beliefs.

That came hours after Silver said Irving made a “reckless decision” to post on his Twitter feed a link to a film that contains antisemitic material and said he would be meeting with him within a week.

They finally did on Tuesday, the person told The Associated Press, speaking on anonymity because the meeting and its details were private.

Irving eventually deleted the tweet and issued an apology on Instagram, after failing to do so when he met with reporters earlier Thursday.

COLLEGE FOOTBALL

Vandy will review DB coach's defense of Kanye's comments

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Vanderbilt athletic director Candice Lee said defensive backs coach Dan Jackson will “step back” from his job while the university continues an internal review of his recent comment on social media defending the rapper formerly known as Kanye West.

Lee released a statement Monday night that Vanderbilt has gotten several questions and concerns over Jackson's comment on Facebook, which was screenshotted and shared by watchdog group StopAntisemitism. Lee said an internal review began immediately with the issue now referred to the Equal Opportunity and Access office.

“It is important the university follow its standard process and conduct a thorough review of the complexities of this incident,” Lee said in a statement. “Coach Jackson and I have agreed that he will step back from his responsibilities with the team during the Equal Opportunity and Access office’s review.”

Jackson coached in Vanderbilt's loss to South Carolina last weekend after issuing an apology for a comment saying Ye was “two steps ahead of everyone else.” Lee and head coach Clark Lea issued a joint statement, saying it was being handled internally.

Ye has lost sponsors over antisemitic comments in interviews and social media, including a Twitter post earlier this month that he would soon go “death con 3 on JEWISH PEOPLE,” an apparent reference to the U.S. defense readiness condition scale known as DEFCON. His posts led to his suspension from both Twitter and Instagram.

COLLEGE BASKETBALL

Hartford coach resigns on eve of season opener

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. — Coach John Gallagher has resigned less than two years after leading the Hartford men’s basketball team to its first NCAA Tournament.

Gallagher, who was named head coach in 2010, sent his resignation letter to university president Greg Woodward on Monday, the eve of the first game of the season, which will be the school’s last at the Division I level.

In his letter, Gallagher said the school had consistently undermined the program “to the point where player safety and well-being has been jeopardized.” He cited a preseason scrimmage at Dartmouth in late October when one of his players was injured and wasn’t immediately tended to because the school did not send an athletic trainer with the team.

The university disputed Gallagher’s claims, saying in a statement they were “full of inaccuracies.”

“The safety of our students is always our top priority,” the statement said. “For the recent Dartmouth scrimmage he referenced, the University confirmed there would be athletic training on site to assist both UHart and Dartmouth student-athletes. This is an institution with highly qualified medical staff and facilities. Additionally, other members of our staff have always had a University-sponsored credit card for planned meals and expenses. We are confident that these baseless claims and attacks will be disproved through the legal process."

Gallagher's departure comes as the university prepares to transition to Division III after this season. In May 2021, the university announced the decision to move in an attempt to save money and place more emphasis on academics.

BASEBALL

Astros-Phils second least-watched Series ever

LAS VEGAS — The Astros' six-game victory over the Phillies finished as the second least-watched World Series on television.

The six games averaged 11,784,000 on Fox, down 1.3% from the 11,940,000 for the Braves' six-game win over the Astros last year and ahead of only the 9,946,000 for the Dodgers' six-game victory over the Rays in 2020.

Houston’s 3-1 win in Game 6 on Saturday night was seen by 12,549,000 viewers on Fox, down 11% from 14,140,000 Atlanta’s 7-0 victory over the Astros in last year’s finale, played on a Tuesday night. Including Fox Deportes and streaming, this year's Game 6 was viewed by 12,871,000.

Game 6 was played opposite several college football games, including Alabama-LSU on ESPN, Clemson-Notre Dame on NBC and Florida State-Miami on ABC.

The Series finished with a 6.1 Nielsen rating and 17 share. The rating was the second-lowest behind the 5.2 for 2020, which had a 12 share. This year's share marked a 1% increase from last year.

Including Fox Deportes and streaming, this year's Series averaged 12,023,000 viewers.

Viewers peaked at 51,560,000 for Game 7 of the 1975 World Series between the Red Sox and Reds.

Totals declined with the rise of cable television and then of streaming services, giving viewers more choices.

The Series had a 25.0 rating and a 52 share in Philadelphia and a 24.0/55 in Houston.

The rating is the percentage of television households tuned in to a broadcast. The share is the percentage viewing a telecast among those households with TVs on at the time.