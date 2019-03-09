Here’s a look at farmers markets around Tucson and what they have to offer.
Most are open year-round and adjust their hours sometime in April to avoid the intensity of the heat.
Schedules and locations are subject to change, so please check the markets’ websites or the farmers markets list in the Arizona Daily Star on Wednesdays Food pages for updated information.
METRO TUCSON
Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona farmers markets
622-0525, Ext. 7242; tucne.ws/foodbankmarket
- 8 a.m.-noon Tuesdays at the Farm Stand, 3003 S. Country Club Road. Local fruits and vegetables, free-range meat, baked goods and kitchen crafts.
- 3-6 p.m. Thursdays at the Santa Cruz River Farmers Market, Mercado San Agustín, 100 S. Avenida del Convento. Local foods and kitchen crafts.
FoodInRoot Farmers Markets
261-6982; foodinroot.com
- 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Fridays at Banner-University Medical Center, 1501 N. Campbell Ave. Locally produced food and crafts.
- 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays at St. Philip’s Plaza Markets, 4280 N. Campbell Ave. Locally produced food and crafts.
- 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Wednesdays March 13-May 1. No market April 10. At the University of Arizona Mall. Locally produced food and crafts.
Heirloom Farmers Markets
882-2157; heirloomfm.org
- 8:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Sundays during horse racing season; winter hours, 9 a.m.-1 p.m., resume March 23 and 29 at Rillito Park, 4502 N. First Ave. Locally produced foods and kitchen crafts.
- 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Fridays at Trail Dust Town, 6541 E. Tanque Verde Road. Locally produced foods and kitchen crafts.
- 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturdays at the Rincon Valley Farmers and Artisans Market, 12500 E. Old Spanish Trail. Locally produced foods and artisan crafts.
- 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Saturdays at the Oro Valley Farmers Market, Steam Pump Ranch, 10901 N. Oracle Road. Locally produced foods and kitchen crafts.
Picture Rocks Farmers Market
203-9835; tucne.ws/prmarket
- 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays at 6780 N. Sandario Road, outside of Saguaro National Park West. Locally grown produce, arts and crafts.
ALONG INTERSTATE 19
The Shoppes at La Posada
603-8116
- 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Mondays at 665 S. Park Centre Ave., Green Valley. Local produce; bath and body products; and artisan crafts.
Historic Canoa Ranch Country Market
724-5220; tucne.ws/hcrmarket
- 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Thursdays through May 30 at Canoa Ranch, 5375 S. Interstate 19 Frontage Road, Green Valley. Local produce, arts and crafts.
Heirloom Farmers Market
882-2157; heirloomfm.org
- 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Wednesdays at Green Valley Village, 101 S. La Cañada Drive. Locally grown veggies and crafts.
Arivaca Farmers Market
306-4673; www.arivaca.net/Events.html
- 9-11 a.m. Saturdays at 17000 W. Arivaca Road, west of Interstate 19. Produce from certified organic community garden. Tamales and other food items on the first and third Saturday of the month. First Saturday of the month also includes vendors with crafts, yard sales and entertainment.