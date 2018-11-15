Three Southern Arizona teams remain in the hunt for state football titles. After Friday night, one will be eliminated — but one is certain to advance.
The Star’s game of the week comes from Mountain View High School, where top-seeded Salpointe Catholic battles No. 5 Sahuaro in an All-Tucson matchup for the Class 4A state semifinals. The winner will move on the state championship game, played in two weeks.
On Saturday night, No. 6 Sabino will play No. 2 Yuma Catholic in Phoenix for a chance to advance to next week’s Class 3A state final.
Here’s a look at both games, with the projected winners in ALL CAPS: