Southern Arizona Heart Ball to lead to healthy hearts

Anthony and Emily Schaefer have huge hearts.
The couple want to leverage those into good health for the community by raising $1 million through the Southern Arizona Heart Ball at 6 p.m. on Saturday, March 19, at The Westin La Paloma Resort & Spa, 3800 E. Sunrise Drive.
“We are adamant in our belief that ‘health is wealth for everyone’ and we have a calling to make sure that people have the opportunity to live long, beautiful lives. We believe that is a baseline to a good life: If you are happy and healthy, you will live a beautiful life,” said Anthony, a University of Arizona graduate and leader of The Schaefer Team at Long Realty Company.
He and Emily have answered that calling as chairs of the Southern Arizona Heart Ball.
“We want to be a relentless force for a world of longer, healthier lives,” said Emily, a registered nurse with Haven Hospice.
Initially inspired to become involved in the gala and associated “Heart of Southern Arizona” campaign by close friends who were dealing with heart and stroke issues, the mission became even more personal when Emily’s godfather, Chris Staub, experienced a fatal cardiac arrest last fall.
“Had he known more about heart health, that might not have happened. For many people, the COVID focus may have taken away from awareness about overall general health. We have to refocus on the big picture of health: Knowing your numbers for blood pressure, cholesterol, blood sugar and body mass index are extremely important. In addition, daily physical exercise and attention to proper diet round out our ability to impact heart health,” said Emily.
As Tucson natives who work in the community every day, Anthony said they understand many of the social and cultural barriers that impact health choices and, along with the AHA Southern Arizona Board of Directors, have chosen to prioritize mental health and general wellness in 2022.
“In the end, heart-related disease in still the number one killer in the United States by a significant margin and people need to be reminded of that since we have been so focused on other things. There are lifestyle choices we can promote that can change the long-term outcomes for many people,” said Anthony.
Funds raised at the 2022 Heart Ball will support the AHA 2024 Health Equity Impact Goal to reduce barriers to health care access and quality through research, advocacy, community engagement and more. The plan addresses health disparities due to social factors, rural health and structural racism.
“All of the dollars stay local, which is a requirement for us. We want to raise money where we live and play and try to grow the community in every way we can,” said Anthony.
Ultimately, the Schaefers are thrilled about the return to an in-person, black-tie event with a “Southwest Meets South Beach” theme designed to invoke the high energy, bright colors and music of Miami while still providing precautionary measures — including masks and required negative COVID tests on the day of the event — to ensure that people are comfortable.
“We know that amazing things happen when people come together for a beautiful cause. We think raising everyone’s energy level and emotional spirits is one of the most positive things we can do and that will create a ripple effect above and beyond the event. We want to create the highest energy, most fun evening possible to leave people with talking points to take to the water cooler and into the community about this amazing cause,” said Anthony.
