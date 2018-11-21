(Or as I call it “Wake up your turkey taste buds” recipe!)
Serves 3 to 4.
Congee is regarded as the ultimate Chinese comfort food. This recipe for a “Southwestern style” turkey congee is simple and satisfying and most important, the additions can be added for each person’s taste. Serve it for the day after Thanksgiving as an Arizona-style breakfast or brunch. It is a fresh and exciting way to use leftover Thanksgiving turkey. No more turkey sandwiches, turkey salad, turkey noodle soup, etc. And use some of the turkey bones with a little onion and carrots to make your own turkey stock, although chicken stock will do just fine.
Ingredients
- 2½ quarts turkey (or chicken) stock
- ¾ cup long grain rice
- 1 cup plus shredded leftover white and dark turkey meat
Accruements for serving to taste
- Soy sauce (light or full)
- Sesame oil
- Thinly sliced spring onions or scallions, green parts only
- ½ cup coarsely chopped cilantro leaves
- Thin 1-inch long strips of a serrano chile
- Thin 1-inch long strips of a red Fresno chile
- Thin 1-inch long strips of jicama
- Vietnamese fish sauce or anchovy paste
- Sesame oil to taste
Preparation
Rinse and drain the rice.
Put the rice in a pot with the turkey chicken stock and bring to boil. Give the rice a good stir, scraping the bottom of the pan to prevent sticking, then lower the heat and half-cover the pan. Simmer gently for 1½ to 2 hours, stirring every 15 minutes, until the grains have burst open and you have a thick congee. Add water to keep the amount of stock equal to the starting level. The water evaporates, maintaining the flavor of the stock. Keep an eye on the pot to make sure the rice doesn’t stick to the bottom. Toward the end of cooking, when the stock has become integrated with the rice and is the consistency of oatmeal, season lightly with salt to taste.
Serve the congee with shredded turkey, sprinkling of soy sauce, spring onion and other accruements.
Don Luria