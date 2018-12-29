In October, Tucson-based startup Vector secured $70 million in new investment capital to further its development of small rockets to launch a new generation of micro-satellites into space.
The funding round was led by New York-based Kodem Growth Partners, with Morgan Stanley Alternative Investment Partners and existing investors Sequoia Capital, Lightspeed Venture Partners and Shasta Ventures.
The company, co-founded by SpaceX veteran Jim Cantrell, is busy testing its proprietary small-rocket engine technology ahead of a planned initial orbital launch from Alaska in 2019.
Meanwhile, World View Enterprises continued to launch its stratospheric balloons for NASA and other customers, while fending off a lawsuit from the Goldwater Institute challenging Pima County’s lease deal for the company’s headquarters.
World View suffered a small setback in December 2017, when a hydrogen balloon exploded during ground operations, causing $475,000 in damages to the company’s county-owned building, with no injuries.