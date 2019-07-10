Opening
"Middletown" — The Rogue Theatre, 300 E. University Blvd. in the Historic Y. Told through a series of connected vignettes, we follow the people in Middletown. A lonely newcomer whose husband is often away, a quirky librarian, a town cop with a mean streak, a tender doctor, a conflicted handyman — the town is populated with people we run into every day. Preview is 7:30 p.m. Thursday, July 11, opening is Friday, July 12. Regular performances are 7:30 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays and 2 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays through July 21. Preview is $28; regular performances, $38. Student rate 15 minutes before curtain: $15. Info at TheRogueTheatre.org or 520-551-2053.
“Tuck Everlasting” — Fox Tucson Theatre, 17 W. Congress St. The Tuck family is at the center of the Arts Express musical retelling of “Tuck Everlasting,” based on the much-loved 1975 children’s book by Natalie Babbitt. 7 p.m. Friday, July 12; 2 and 7 p.m. Saturday, July 13; 2 p.m. Sunday, July 14. $20; $10 for kids 12 and under. Discounts available. Tickets increase by $5 when bought at the door. More information: 319-0400, arts-express.org
“ Walken In His Shoes” — Arizona Rose Theatre, 4500 N. Oracle Road. The four members of the Christopher Walken Club take impersonating the actor to a whole different level. Sit in on a CWC meeting as their world is turned upside-down when a woman wants to join the club. 2-3:30 p.m. July 13 and 14; 7-8:30 p.m. July 13. $12. 888-0509, arizonarosetheatre.com
Continuing
“Things Being What They Are” — Live Theatre Workshop, 5317 E. Speedway. Steve Wood and Stephen Frankenfield play combative neighbors who find solace in each other. The dark comedy clips along and playwright Wendy MacLeod gives us a play with as much depth as there is laughter. Samantha Cormier directs. The 2-hour (with intermission) performances are 7:30 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays; 3 p.m. Sundays through July 20. $15 on Thursdays; $20 all other performances. 327-4242, livetheatreworkshop.org.
“Tabitha Turnpike has a MONSTERous Problem” — Live Theatre Workshop, 5317 E. Speedway. Tucsonan Richard Gremel is turning out to be a prolific playwright for children’s theater. This is his latest; David Ragland did the music. Tabitha is a little girl who insists there is a monster living under her bed. But it’s a secret she must keep — her parents think she has a wild imagination, and she is sure they won’t believe her. Tackling the issue on her own, Tabitha and the monster team up and travel to Underbedland, where they are able to prove that differences between people — and monsters — should be embraced. Samantha Cormier directs and the cast is made up of Taylor Thomas, William Seidel, Danielle Dodge and Mike Saxon. 12:30-1:30 p.m. Sundays through Aug. 11. No show July 21. $7 for kids, $10 adults. 327-4242, livetheatreworkshop.org.
“Space Trek” — The Gaslight Theatre, 7010 E. Broadway. This spoof of “Star Trek” is full of laughs and rock ‘n’ roll. Captain James P. Trek is on a mission that should bring the universe peace. But there are some bad guys with different ideas. 7 p.m. Tuesdays through Thursdays; 6 and 8:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays; 3 and 6 p.m. Sundays. Through Aug. 29. $22.95. 886-9428, thegaslighttheatre.com.