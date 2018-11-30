At the start of the season, Salpointe and Saguaro were the favorites to return to Arizona Stadium for the championship. This game boasts players on both sides with big-time college offers and with the contest on a Friday night at Arizona Stadium, it wouldn't be a surprise if a few UA coaches were in attendance. The ubertalented Saguaro Sabercats will be without linebacker Damian Sellers and cornerback Kelee Ringo after both were suspended in October for an “AIA conduct violation.” The exact violation has yet to be disclosed. Saguaro still handled No. 3 Desert Edge 61-6 in the semifinals and despite losing a pair of star players, the Sabercats look every bit the part of a state championship team. Saguaro head coach Jason Mohns has established one of the greatest dynasties in Arizona high school football history, but Salpointe Catholic has been looking forward to this game ever since the Lancers lost to Saguaro in the 2017 state title game. These teams have been inseparable during the playoffs over the last few years, which could be the start of a new rivalry between Tucson and Phoenix powerhouses. The difference in this year's matchup: Salpointe’s offensive line matches up well with Saguaro’s defensive front. But vice versa? Saguaro’s average starting offensive lineman is 6-4 and 273 pounds, while Salpointe's biggest offensive lineman is senior Zander Alvarado at 6-3, 215. This game will be decided in the trenches. Salpointe will trail late in the game, but clock management and Bijan Robinson’s ability to create big plays will give the Lancers their second state title in six seasons. Mohns and the Sabercats' streak of five comes to an end; wacky things tend to happen at Arizona Stadium after 7 p.m.
