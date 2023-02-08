he festival is presenting the University of Arizona Press with a Special Recognition Award.
It is the festivals privilege to recognize one of the festivals outstanding
partners - the University of Arizona Press.
The University of Arizona Press, a publishing house founded in 1959 as a
department of the University of Arizona, is the premier nonprofit publisher of
scholarly, regional, and literary works. The Press publishes the work of
academics wherever they may be, concentrating upon scholarship that reflects
the special strengths of Arizona’s three universities. They also publish general
interest books on Arizona and the Southwest borderlands.
The Press publishes about fifty books annually and has some 1,400 books in
print.
Recent books by the press and featured at this year’s festival are: Tom
Zoellner’s Rim To River, John P. Schaefer’s, Desert Jewels, Miguel Montiel and
Yvonne de la Torre Montiel’s, World of Our Mothers, Ted Fleming’s, Sonoran
Desert Journeys.
The UA Press disseminates ideas and knowledge of lasting value that enrich
understanding, inspire curiosity, and enlighten readers. The festival is very
proud of the University of Arizona Press contribution to literature and education.