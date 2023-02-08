he festival is presenting the University of Arizona Press with a Special Recognition Award.

It is the festivals privilege to recognize one of the festivals outstanding

partners - the University of Arizona Press.

The University of Arizona Press, a publishing house founded in 1959 as a

department of the University of Arizona, is the premier nonprofit publisher of

scholarly, regional, and literary works. The Press publishes the work of

academics wherever they may be, concentrating upon scholarship that reflects

the special strengths of Arizona’s three universities. They also publish general

interest books on Arizona and the Southwest borderlands.

The Press publishes about fifty books annually and has some 1,400 books in

print.

Recent books by the press and featured at this year’s festival are: Tom

Zoellner’s Rim To River, John P. Schaefer’s, Desert Jewels, Miguel Montiel and

Yvonne de la Torre Montiel’s, World of Our Mothers, Ted Fleming’s, Sonoran

Desert Journeys.

The UA Press disseminates ideas and knowledge of lasting value that enrich

understanding, inspire curiosity, and enlighten readers. The festival is very

proud of the University of Arizona Press contribution to literature and education.