Martin is the owner of Templo Fitness in Tucson, Arizona, where he and his team have built a community-ﬁrst training space rooted in a simple idea: Templo means “temple,” and your body is your temple — your house. At Templo, Martin and his coaches help people learn how to take care of their house through training, nutrition, and daily habits that support real life. Their mission is to create a place where anyone can walk in, feel comfortable, and still be challenged to grow. Martin is known for coaching with equal parts encouragement and accountability, teaching that lasting results come from consistency, discipline, and learning how to show up even when life gets busy.