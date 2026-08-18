The owner of Templo Fitness, Encinas has built a community-focused Tucson gym centered on health, accountability, entrepreneurship and service.
Martin is the owner of Templo Fitness in Tucson, Arizona, where he and his team have built a community-ﬁrst training space rooted in a simple idea: Templo means “temple,” and your body is your temple — your house. At Templo, Martin and his coaches help people learn how to take care of their house through training, nutrition, and daily habits that support real life. Their mission is to create a place where anyone can walk in, feel comfortable, and still be challenged to grow. Martin is known for coaching with equal parts encouragement and accountability, teaching that lasting results come from consistency, discipline, and learning how to show up even when life gets busy.
Through Templo Fitness, Martin and his team help members improve their health through strength training, mobility work, endurance conditioning, and practical nutrition guidance. From beginners starting from scratch to experienced athletes leveling up, their approach meets people where they are and gives them a clear path forward — not just for a season, but for life.
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Beyond the gym ﬂoor, Martin is passionate about leadership and service. He has mentored up-and-coming entrepreneurs and local businesses, sharing what he’s learned about building a mission-driven brand, developing strong teams, and creating real community impact. He and the Templo community also believe in giving back to Southern Arizona through partnerships, events, and community initiatives that strengthen the people and neighborhoods that make Tucson home.