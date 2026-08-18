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A nonprofit leader and advocate, Davis works to support Southern Arizona children and families through philanthropy, foster care advocacy and public policy.

Megan Davis is a community advocate and nonproﬁt leader whose work is driven by one belief: someone must show up for children and families when the systems around them fall short.

As President of the Red Shoe Society of Southern Arizona and a member of the Board of Directors of Ronald McDonald House Charities of Southern Arizona, Megan has grown fundraising impact and launched family-centered initiatives, including a beloved annual Mother’s Day event that brings joy and dignity to families navigating some of the hardest moments of their lives.

As a Court Appointed Special Advocate with CASA of Pima County, she serves as an independent voice for children in foster care, advocating ﬁercely for their safety, education, and wellbeing in court.

Megan is currently pursuing a Master of Legal Studies to strengthen her ability to lobby and inﬂuence policy on behalf of vulnerable children, bringing legal knowledge to a career already rooted in service. She is proud to call Southern Arizona home and remains deeply committed to advocating for the children and families who make this community worth ﬁghting for.