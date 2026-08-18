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A behavioral health leader at HOPE Inc., Carrozza works to improve quality, compliance and access to care across Arizona.

Christian Carrozza’s career has been shaped by a passion for helping others and a commitment to behavioral health. Originally from New Jersey, he earned degrees in Social Work and Sociology from Colorado State University in 2017 and began working in the mental health field before graduating. His early experience included supporting youth involved in juvenile justice and foster care and providing behavioral health, crisis response, counseling, and residential services.

Christian’s commitment to improving access to care is informed by both his professional experience and his lived experience as a trans man navigating services in today’s political climate. This perspective continues to shape his dedication to health equity, ethical leadership, and strengthening systems that support diverse and healthy communities.

After relocating to Tucson in 2021, Christian served in direct care and leadership roles with CBI, Amity Foundation, and CODAC Health & Recovery. His work spanned crisis response, counseling, hospital coordination, re-engagement, follow-up care, and leadership of teams focused on improving quality outcomes.

In 2025, Christian joined HOPE Inc., a peer- and family-run specialty provider, where he serves as Quality & Compliance Director/Officer. He oversees compliance and quality operations across statewide locations, promoting integrity, consistency, and continuous improvement.

Christian is honored to be recognized as a Southern Arizona Hispanic Chamber of Commerce Class of 2026 40 Under 40 Awardee. He is deeply grateful to the colleagues, mentors, community partners, friends, and family who have supported his journey and his continued commitment to building healthier, more equitable communities.