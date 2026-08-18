Noah Fifita is a redshirt senior quarterback for the University of Arizona, entering the 2026 season as the nation's active career leader in passing touchdowns. A California native who has spent his entire career at Arizona, he set the program's single-season passing touchdown record in 2025 while earning First Team All-Big 12 and AP First Team All-Big 12 honors. He was named to the 2026 Preseason All-Big 12 team, and enters this season on the Allstate AFCA Good Works Team nominee list, reflecting his contributions both on the field and in the community through his First Down Faith Foundation.