This has been a major point of emphasis under Sumlin, who hired Jeremy Springer as a full-time special-teams coordinator.
Springer made an immediate impact by recruiting Dylan Klumph, a grad transfer from Cal who’s expected to stabilize Arizona’s shaky punting situation.
Senior Josh Pollack and sophomore Lucas Havrisik were battling for the placekicker job throughout camp. Pollack has ample experience; Havrisik has superior leg strength. He again will serve as the kickoff specialist after posting a 67.7 percent touchback rate last season.
Brown took back two punts for touchdowns and is one of the most dangerous return men in the Pac-12. Taylor and Brightwell are among the candidates to return kickoffs. Redshirt freshman Stanley Berryhill III, who earned a scholarship in camp, also should factor into the return game.