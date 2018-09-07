Objective: Be the ones to make the big play.
Arizona’s special teams were supposed to be vastly improved this season with a full-time coordinator (Jeremy Springer) and a new punter (Dylan Klumph). That might very well turn out to be the case.
But in Week 1, it was BYU that made the momentum-shifting plays on special teams.
The first was a blocked field goal, which ended Arizona’s promising first drive with a thud. Lining up on the edge of an overloaded side, Michael Shelton — all 5-foot-8 of him — got a piece of Lucas Havrisik’s 43-yard attempt, sending it wide left.
In the fateful third quarter, after Arizona’s second straight three-and-out, Shelton returned a punt 37 yards to the UA 36. Five plays later, BYU had a third straight touchdown and a 28-10 lead.
It appeared that a Wildcat or two might have been held on the punt return. Hough, who was on the coverage team, said: “Fatigue, I think, got us. That’s it.”
Whatever the cause, the play worked in BYU’s favor. It was the last thing Arizona needed at that juncture.
The Wildcats know how valuable a long return can be. Brown returned two punts for touchdowns last season; Arizona won both of those games.
A third TD return, against Arizona State, was negated by a questionable penalty call. If it hadn’t been, the Wildcats might have won that game too.