Specialty license plates are those plates that support a cause or a group of people. Some identify a group to which a car owner belongs.

Do you want one? The extra $25 a year for the specialty plate may stop some people, but perhaps it helps to know that $17 of that money goes to an organization supporting that cause.

Some of the more popular specialty plates may be purchased for their appearance. The Arizona Highways plate with its sunset and saguaros is a popular choice.

The University of Arizona and Arizona State University plates are popular, both showing up in the top 10 most years.

Other popular plates support sports teams like the Arizona Cardinals football team and veterans and first responders, those who risk it all for our safety.

Take a look at specialty plates available. Some require proof you belong to a group, others are available to anyone willing to pay the extra fee. A few are updated plates with a new look.

Johanna Eubank is a digital producer for the Arizona Daily Star and tucson.com. She has been with the Star in various capacities since 1991. Contact her at jeubank@tucson.com

