The trip home might have been boring and anti-climactic for the three intrepid explorers but for one thing.
Getting back to earth would be easy compared to the danger of re-entry. Everything had to be perfect for the men to speed through the earth's atmosphere without burning up and then safely splash down into the ocean.
If Jim Lovell could see his future (Apollo 13), he might have considered even this a walk in the park.
From The Arizona Daily Star, Friday, Dec. 27, 1968:
Climax Of First Manned Moon Voyage
Apollo 8 Speeding Toward Splashdown
Astronauts Eager For Return
By JOHN NOBLE WILFORD
1968 New York Times News Service
HOUSTON ─ Apollo 8 sped earthward Thursday night toward a planned splashdown in the Pacific Ocean this morning and the climax of man's first voyage around the moon.
The spacecraft carrying Col. Frank Borman of the Air Force, Capt. James A. Lovell Jr. of the Navy and Maj. William A. Anders of the Air Force was scheduled to plunge through the earth's atmosphere and parachute to the water at 10:51 a.m. Eastern Standard Time.
When the Apollo enters the atmosphere it will be traveling 24,500 miles an hour, faster than men have ever returned from space. Guided and controlled by an onboard computer, it will come in at a slant angle so as to reduce the jarring impact from hitting earth's thick air.
In the recovery area, about 1,000 miles southwest of Hawaii, it will be about an hour before dawn, making this the first space return in darkness. The astronauts were expected to remain in their floating capsule until daybreak before recovery teams drop into the water from hovering helicopters.
The carrier USS Yorktown was standing by to pick up the moon explorers. Weather in the area was expected to be satisfactory ─ cloudy skies, scattered showers, four-foot waves and 10-knot winds.
The astronauts spent most of Thursday carefully checking out their maneuvering rockets, charging batteries, stowing equipment and dumping waste water in preparation for their return plunge considered one of the riskiest phases of the mission.
They planned to fire their maneuvering rockets early to adjust slightly their aim on the landing target. But Glynn S. Lunney, one of the flight directors, said that both the spacecraft's condition and its aim were "nearly perfect."
"Even If we didn't make that (aim adjusting) maneuver," Lunney said, "we would still be comfortably in the corridor."
The corridor he referred to is the 30-mile-wide spot they must penetrate as their spacecraft encounters the first traces of earth atmosphere at an altitude of about 400,000 feet.
The three astronauts, the first circumnavigators of the moon, planned to get a long night's sleep before beginning these critical maneuvers.
They were reported to be in good health, and in their farewell television broadcast Thursday afternoon they seemed to be eager to get back to their native planet.
Anders said during the telecast:
"I think I must have the feeling that the travelers in the old sailing ships used to have, going on a very long voyage away from home and now we're headed back. I have that feeling of being proud of the trip, but still happy to be going back home. That's richer than being right here."
The Apollo 8 commander, Borman, came on the air and spoke of flights to come. "We'd like you to stay tuned in in the future," the colonel said, "because there'll be flights and rendezvous and earth orbit and then, of course, there'll be television from the lunar surface itself, in the not too distant future."
NASA's plan is to fly men to the first landing on the moon as early as next summer, fulfilling President Kennedy's pledge in 1961 when he initiated the $24-billion Apollo project.
"Until then," Borman added, "this is the Apollo 8 crew signing off and we'll see you back on that good earth very soon."
During the telecast, the astronauts kept the camera focused all the time on earth, which showed up covered with clouds and only half lighted by the reflected sunlight. The astronauts pointed out storm clouds over South America and the waters of the West Indies.
Lovell said that through his binoculars he could make out land masses in South America and the southern part of the United States.
The four-minute telecast, the sixth of the mission, began at 3:52 p.m. The spacecraft at the time was 111,550 miles from earth and traveling at a speed of 4,100 miles an hour.
The astronauts' return to earth, as scheduled, would come 147 hours after their launching last Saturday at Cape Kennedy, Fla. On their half-million-mile journey, they orbited the desolate moon 10 times, beginning Tuesday morning and ending early Wednesday.
When Apollo 8 was about halfway home this morning 125,000 miles away the spacecraft passed the point where it would have been possible to shift the landing to secondary zones in the Atlantic or Indian Oceans. If necessary, this would have been accomplished by firing the spacecraft's 20,500-pound thrust rocket to change course.
Flight controllers decided that conditions were good enough in the primary Pacific Ocean area to proceed as planned. They also canceled a midcourse aiming maneuver, using the smaller thruster rockets. The aim, they said, was about as precise as they could get it.
The midcourse correction today is scheduled to come two hours before splashdown. The firing of the small maneuvering rockets is supposed to change the spacecraft's speed ever slightly ─ by two feet per second.
As the next step before entering earth's atmosphere, an automatic signal is to trigger explosive bolts to separate, the 22- foot-long service module, the cone-shaped crew compartment, the command module.
At this point the astronauts, braced in their couches, will be parting with their main rocket, a set of 16 maneuvering rockets, the electricity-generating fuel cells and most of their oxygen reserves ─ all of which were carried in the service module.
For the rest of the way they must rely on the 12 maneuvering rockets on the command module to point the heavily shielded blunt end into the line of flight. These rockets also are to keep the capsule rolling slowly to prevent any side from getting too hot.
During re-entry the temperatures reach a fiery 5,000 degrees Fahrenheit. The heat gets so intense, in fact, that for three minutes it blacks out all communications between the spacecraft and the ground controllers.
Also during the entry phase the command module systems will be run on battery power, and the astronauts will be breathing oxygen from a small tank in their cabin.
The dangers were spelled out so that no one could assume space travel was for everyone.
Also from the Star of Dec. 27, 1968:
Re-Entry Will Be Dangerous
SPACE CENTER, Houston (AP) ─ The Apollo 8 pilots blaze out of the night sky high over Asia Friday in the hottest, scariest U.S. manned re-entry yet, then a landing that will leave them bobbing on the dark Pacific waiting for sunrise.
The splashdown will be the first ever made by U.S. astronauts at night.
They will zip into the earth's blanket of air at 24,500 miles an hour ─ faster than any manned spaceship yet.
They will build up air friction temperatures up to 5,000 degrees ─ hotter than any manned spaceship yet.
And they will drive into the earth's atmosphere with less margin for error in speed, flight angle and altitude than any manned spaceship yet.
If they come in at too slight an angle, they could skip out of the atmosphere and into a wild, dangerous orbit that could be fatal.
If they come in at too steep an angle, they would smash into the atmosphere and slow so rapidly that gravity forces could tear the spacecraft apart.
But the flight officials are confident that these extreme cases will not occur. Apollo 8 is right on a perfect flight path now, they say, and heading for a perfect re-entry.
This is the first manned flight in which the astronauts will not fire braking rockets to bring their spacecraft home. Their flight path is aimed at letting the earth's atmosphere and gravity do the work.
Some people, including one writer, appeared to feel that this mission took all of the romance and mystery out of the moon. He needn't have worried. We still adore moonlight.
From the Star of Dec. 27, 1968:
Romantic Moon Lost To Crew Of Apollo 8
By HARRY F. ROSENTHAL
SPACE CENTER. Houston (AP) ─ The poets' "gentle moon, the lesser light, the lover's lamp, the swain's delight" may never seem as romantic again. Thank the men who are returning from there.
They say it looks like "plaster of Paris, a sort of grayish beach sand."
Plaster of paris indeed.
Was Shakespeare wrong when he called it "a silver bow, new-bent in heaven"? Or James Barron Hope with his "golden sickle reaping darkness down"? Or Madison Cawain's "pearly barge"?
Or George Croly, an Englishman bom in 1780, who wrote:
"How like a queen comes forth the lonely moon
"From the slow opening curtains of the clouds;
"Walking in beauty to her midnight throne."
When Air Force Col. Frank Borman looked down from 70 miles and described the surface as "a great expanse of nothing" couldn't he have put it more like Sir Richard Burton, an English explorer born in 1821:
"That gentle moon, the lesser light, the lover's lamp, the swain's delight,
"A ruined world, a globe burnt out, a corpse upon the road of night."
Navy Capt. James A. Lovell didn't do badly by the poetically minded with his comparison of the "vast loneliness" of the moon and the earth "a grand oasis in the vastness of space."
But did Joaquin Miller, an American, not put it just as well in the 19th Century when he wrote "the bent and broken moon, batter'd and black, as from a thousand battles, hangs silent on the purple walls of heaven"
Air Force Maj. William A. Anders was impressed by the lunar sunrises and sunsets which "in particular bring out the stark nature of the terrain." And he spoke of the blinding reflection from the sun that washed out the moon's features.
Shakespeare, however, said "the moon's an arrant thief and her pale fire she snatches from the sun." And Butler wrote "the moon pulled off her veil of light that hides her face by day from sight ... and in the lantern of the night, with shining horns hung out her light."
It can be said, after all, that earthbound poets might have been wrong and that they couldn't see Borman's "coluds and clouds of pumice stone." And as such, maybe it wasn't worthy of such romantic pleas as Scott's "I prithee, dear moon, now show to me the form and the features, the speech and degree, of the man that true lover of mine shall be."
Okay, Apollo 8, you've seen the moon. You know what it's like. But your more romantic brothers, who look upon it from nearly a quarter million miles away, still are blessed with Emerson's dictum:
"The man who has seen the rising moon break out of the clouds at midnight, has been present like an archangel at the creation of light and of the world."
You can't ruin it for lovers, for as Shelley put it:
"Bright wanderer, fair coquette of heaven,
"To whom alone it has been given
"To change and be adored forever."
The astronauts didn't have time to be so poetic on the romantic aspects of the moon just yet.