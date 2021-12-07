Spencer Graves, Pima County
When Arizona declared a state of emergency in March 2020 in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Spencer Graves was there to answer the call. Graves led logistical operations at Pima County’s Emergency Operations Center, supplying the community with personal protective equipment, supplemental medical staffing and durable medical goods. Now, more than 20 months into the pandemic, some 20 million items of PPE have been distributed to the community including hospitals, healthcare, law enforcement agencies, schools and childcare centers.
Graves was then asked to pivot and set up drive thru testing in the community. When hospitals or health care agencies needed staffing, he coordinated with state and federal resources. He was instrumental in creating and implementing the vaccine plan and large scale Points of Dispensing where more than 650,000 people received their shots. Graves also coordinated the rollout of vaccines with the Federal Emergency Management Agency, setting up mobile pods in parks, malls and parking lots to meet the community where they live and work.
He continues to maneuver and respond to the ever-changing needs of the COVID response. When he’s not doing that, Graves responds to calls from hikers or others in distress as a member of the Southern Arizona Rescue Association.