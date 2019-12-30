123119-spl-december time machine

Today the Arizona Daily Star offers a look back at some front pages that appeared in Decembers throughout the newspaper’s history. Some had big national or international news on the cover. Sometimes the big news was local. They show how times have changed—and that, in some cases, times haven’t changed all that much.

A single newspaper page early in the 20th century was much wider than those of today. To be able to print the entire page, we have been forced to shrink them so that they are too small for many to read. The center of this section shows a page that is much closer to the original size. On other pages where the reproduction is smaller, we’ve reprinted at least part of the stories we’ve highlighted.