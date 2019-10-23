Today the Arizona Daily Star offers a look back at some front pages that appeared in October throughout the newspaper’s history. Some had big national or international news on the cover. Sometimes the big news was local. The pages show how times have changed — and how, in some cases, they really haven’t.
A single newspaper page early in the 20th century was much wider than it is today. To be able to print the entire page, we have been forced to shrink it so that it is too small for many to read. The centers of the two pieces of this section show pages that are much closer to their original size. On other pages where the reproduction is smaller, we’ve reprinted at least part of the stories we’ve highlighted.