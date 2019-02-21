Like Duke, Arizona is a Nike brand school. Unlike Zion Williamson, the Wildcats weren’t wearing Paul George Nike shoes during Thursday night’s game. Instead, the Wildcats wore sneakers from the Kobe, Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving lines.
In Duke’s game Wednesday night against North Carolina, Williamson exited the game 33 seconds into the first half after his left foot busted through his Nike “PG 2.5” shoe, and he suffered a Grade 1 sprain in his right knee.
Brandon Randolph and other Wildcats have been spotted wearing PGs in the past. But the Wildcats decided to shy away from the Paul Georges — at least for now.