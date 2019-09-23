BOOK EVENTS for Sept. 29-Oct. 5
All events are free unless otherwise noted.
TODAY
Book Signing and benefit for Sky Island Alliance — Hotel Congress Lobby, 311 E. Congress St. Jefferson Carter will sign his new poetry collection "Birkenstock Blues." 6-9 p.m. Sept. 29. 622-8848.
MONDAY
Read to a Dog — Kirk-Bear Canyon Public Library, 8959 E. Tanque Verde Road. Kids practice reading to service dogs. 6-7 p.m. Mondays. 594-5275. library.pima.gov.
TUESDAY
Toddler Storytime — Murphy-Wilmot Public Library, 530 N. Wilmot Road. Listen, learn, sing, move and play together. 9:30-10 and 10:30-11 a.m. Tuesdays. 594-5420.
Toddler Storytime — Kirk-Bear Canyon Public Library. Hear stories, sing songs, and play learning games. 18-36 months. 10:15-10:45 a.m. Tuesdays and Wednesdays. 594-5275.
PreSchool Storytime — Kirk-Bear Canyon Public Library. Hear stories, sing songs and play learning games. Ages 3-5. 11:15-11:45 a.m. Tuesdays and Wednesdays. 594-5275.
Abbett Mystery Book Club — Wheeler Taft Abbett, Sr. Public Library, 7800 N. Schisler Drive. Discover new authors. 2-3 p.m. First Tuesdays monthly. Oct. 1. 594-5200. library.pima.gov.
Babytime Storytime and Playgroup — Eckstrom-Columbus Public Library, 4350 E. 22nd St. Storytime is approximately 20 minutes long, then stay after for a playgroup where the babies can play with toys and you can meet other parents/caregivers. For babies up to 18 months. 2-3 p.m. Oct. 1. 594-5285.
WEDNESDAY
Storytime for Babies — Murphy-Wilmot Public Library. Short stories with music and songs. Babies up to 18 months with caregiver. 10:30-11:15 a.m. Wednesdays. 594-5420.
Toddler Storytme and Playgroup — Eckstrom Columbus Public Library. Parents/caregivers and children interact through stories, songs, and rhymes. Storytime followed by an interactive play experience. Children ages 18-36 months. 10:30-11:30 a.m. Wednesdays. 594-5285.
Babytime — Kirk-Bear Canyon Public Library. The stories are short and the babies enjoy moving with the music. Babies up to 18 months. 3-3:30 p.m. Wednesdays. 594-5275. library.pima.gov.
THURSDAY
Bilingual Babytime/Hora de Cuentos Bilingües para Bebés — Murphy-Wilmot Public Library. Presented in Spanish and English, this bilingual story time is for babies up to 18 months. It is a learning experience for bilingual and monolingual babies to listen to stories, sing songs and have fun. 9:30-10:15 a.m. Thursdays. 594-5420.
Bilingual Family Storytime — Murphy-Wilmot Public Library. Stories and crafts. Ages 18 months to 5 years but the whole family is welcome. Spanish and English. 10:30-11:15 a.m. Thursdays. 594-5420.
Preschool Storytime — Wheeler Taft Abbett Sr. Public Library. Ages 3-5 with a parent or caregiver. 10:30-11:15 a.m. Thursdays. 594-5200. library.pima.gov.
Preschool Storytime — Eckstrom-Columbus Public Library. Read stories, sing songs and do a fun craft activity. Ages 3-5 with an accompanying adult. 10:30-11:30 Oct. 3. 594-5285.
J. A. Jance Talk and Signing — Mostly Books, 6208 E. Speedway. "Sins of the Fathers." This is a ticket event. You will receive a ticket with the purchase of the new book otherwise it will be first come for the remaining available seats. 3-4:30 p.m. Oct. 3. 571-0110. mostlybooksaz.com.
Read to a Dog — Wheeler Taft Abbett Sr. Public Library. Children read to a licensed therapy dog in a low stress environment to gain practice and confidence. 5-6 p.m. Thursdays. 594-5200.
FRIDAY
Sabino Story Time — Sabino Canyon Recreation Area, 5700 N. Sabino Canyon Road. Storybooks, games, songs and activities relating to the theme of the week. Preschoolers and their siblings. All children must be accompanied by an adult. 10-11 a.m. Fridays. 749-8700. sabinonaturalists.org.
Preschool Storytime — Murphy-Wilmot Public Library. Read stories, activities and sing songs. Ages 3-5 with an adult. 10:30-11:15 a.m. Fridays. 594-5420.
Sonora Review Issue 75 & 76 Release — Antigone Books, 411 N. Fourth Ave. Three contributors, Steve Howe, Felicia Zamora, and Erin Noehre will read from their work, along with the editors who will read other selections from the new journal. Serving pizza and wine. 6-8 p.m. Oct. 4. 792-3715. antigonebooks.com.
SATURDAY
A Spooky Drag Queen Story Hour — Bookmans, 6230 E. Speedway. Storytime with a drag queen. All ages. 10-11 a.m. Oct. 5.748-9555. bookmans.com.