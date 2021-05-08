Sports Shorts

A year after the COVID-19 pandemic shut down all spring sports competition, the Arizona high school baseball playoffs began on Saturday.
Local powerhouses Sabino, Canyon del Oro and Salpointe Catholic all advanced, as did Pusch Ridge Christian. Fourth-seeded Sabino beat Snowflake 18-0 in the first round of the Class 3A state playoffs, while Pusch Ridge — the No. 5 seed — won 3-0 at Chino Valley. The teams will face each other in Tuesday’s second round at Goodyear Ballpark; first pitch is scheduled for 6:30 p.m.
A third team in 3A, No. 10 Empire, lost to Phoenix Northwest Christian, 4-1.
Both of Southern Arizona’s Class 4A teams advanced, with top-seeded CDO blasting Surprise Paradise honors 20-0. The Dorados will host No. 8 Scottsdale Notre Dame Prep at 4 p.m. Tuesday. Salpointe, the No. 4 seed, beat Tempe Marcos de Niza; the Lancers will host No. 5 Flagstaff at 4 p.m. Tuesday.
Southern Arizona was shut out in Class 5A and 6A play, with local teams going 0-7 in the first round. Sunnyside fell 6-2 to Queen Creek Casteel; Marana fell 2-1 to Peoria Sunrise Mountain; Cienega lost 4-2 to Waddell Canyon View; Ironwood Ridge lost 14-3 to Scottsdale Desert Mountain; Nogales lost 2-0 to Glendale Apollo; Catalina Foothills lost 6-1 to Gilbert Higley; and Tucson High lost to Mesa Red Mountain, 6-0.
HIGH SCHOOL SOFTBALL
Local teams shine in first round
Undefeated and top-seeded Salpointe opened state playoff action with an 11-0 win over Apache Junction on Saturday, part of a banner day for Southern Arizona’s softball teams.
Local teams went a combined 9-4 in the first round, with two of the losses coming to another Southern Arizona team.
All three of the region’s 3A state playoff teams advanced, with No. 1 Sabino beating No. 16 Thatcher 10-0, No. 4 Empire beating No. 13 Pusch Ridge Christian 12-0 and No. 10 Tanque Verde topping No. 7 Page 7-2. Sabino, Empire and Tanque Verde all advance to Tuesday’s second round.
In 4A, Salpointe will host No. 9 Poston Butte on Tuesday after winning Saturday. Third-seeded CDO beat No. 14 Sahuaro 13-4, and will take on Glendale Cactus on Tuesday. Fifth-seeded Paradise Honors beat 12th-seeded Sahuarita 11-3, and second-seeded Waddell Canyon View beat 15th-seeded Marana 3-2.
Eighth-seeded Sierra Vista Buena, fifth-seeded Mountain View, 14th-seeded Ironwood Ridge and seventh-seeded Cienega all advanced in the 5A playoffs. Buena, which beat Peoria Centennial 3-1, will play at top-seeded Surprise Willow Canyon on Thursday.
Mountain View, which beat Scottsdale Desert Mountain 6-6, will travel to fourth-seeded Queen Creek. Ironwood Ridge, which stunned third-seeded Peoria Sunrise Mountain 4-3, will play at Goodyear Millennium, and Cienega, which beat Cave Creek Cactus Shadows, will play at Canyon View.
LOCAL SPORTS
Pima softball splits in finaleThe Pima College softball team split a doubleheader at Arizona Western on Saturday to finish the season with a 10-20 record. The Aztecs won the first game 8-3 but lost the second 3-1. Pima’s Mariah Bartlett drove in six runs on the day while Isabella Escobar had two homers.
The Pima baseball team’s season ended with two losses on Friday in the NJCAA Region I Tournament, 17-10 to Yavapai and 13-12 to Arizona Western. Pima finishes the year at 36-14 overall and 27-11 in ACCAC play.
FC Tucson’s home opener Saturday night was still in progress at the Star’s press time. Go to Tucson.com for a game story and photos.
NFL
Gronk donates $1.2M
BOSTON — An aging playground in Boston will be getting a major upgrade through a $1.2 million donation from NFL star and former Arizona Wildcat Rob Gronkowski.
The former New England Patriot returned to Boston on Friday to deliver a check for the renovation of the Charlesbank Playground on the city’s Charles River Esplanade. Now a tight end for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Gronkowski made the donation on behalf of his Gronk Nation Youth Foundation.
Gov. Charlie Baker was there to accept the gift and thank Gronkowski, calling him “a big man with a big heart.”
The money will go to the nonprofit Esplanade Association and to the Massachusetts Department of Conservation for a full renovation of the playground, which is located near the city’s Museum of Science.
A state lawmaker on Friday introduced legislation to rename the playground Gronk Playground.
MISCELLANEOUS
NHL to relax protocols
Just in time for the playoffs, the NHL is relaxing virus protocols for teams that reach a vaccination threshold. The changes take effect once 85% or more of the traveling party has been fully vaccinated.
Manchester City failed to clinch the Premier League title Saturday as Chelsea rallied for a 2-1 victory.