Six score in double figures as Aztecs men’s basketball trample Benedictine Developmental
Tucson, AZ – The Pima Community College men’s basketball team (8-3) had plenty of contributions in its non-conference game on Saturday against Benedictine University-Mesa Developmental team.
· The No. 17 ranked Aztecs defeated the Redhawks 137-83 at the West Campus Aztec Gymnasium. The Aztecs produced six players in double figures and got 61 total points from their bench.
· The Aztecs opened the second half with a 33-9 run to take control at 101-52.
· Sophomore Abram Carrasco (Cholla HS) led the Aztecs with a team-high 29 points. He shot 11 for 15 from the field and 5 for 9 from three-point range. Fellow sophomore Kennedy Koehler shot 9 for 11 from the floor and finished with 24 points and nine rebounds; snapping his streak of nine straight games with a double-double.
· Freshman Rashad Smith (Hamilton HS) had 14 points, four rebounds and five assists.
· Leading the bench players was sophomore Davonte Eason (Tucson HS) as he finished with 13 points and six rebounds. Freshman Nick Rosquist (The Gregory School) scored 12 points while sophomore DeShaun Flannigan-Fowles (Mountain View HS) contributed with 11 points and eight rebounds.
The Aztecs are off until Friday, Dec. 28 when they play in the Aztec Classic. The game will be at 4:00 p.m. but their opponent is TBA.
BEN 43 40 83
PCC 68 69 137
Golf
NHL
Volleyball