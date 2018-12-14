PHILADELPHIA — Carson Wentz’s back injury means Nick Foles gets another opportunity to rescue the Philadelphia Eagles.
Wentz does not require surgery for a stress fracture in his back, but the injury could take up to three months to heal. The quarterback is listed as “doubtful” for Sunday night’s game against the Rams in Los Angeles and is scheduled to travel with the team.
Foles wasn’t available to speak to reporters, but teammates expect the Super Bowl MVP to start.
The Eagles (6-7) are still in the chase for a playoff spot.
Foles, the former Arizona Wildcats star, hasn’t taken a snap in a game since Week 2. He took over in Week 14 last season after Wentz tore two ligaments in his left knee during a comeback win on the road against the Rams. Foles led Philadelphia to its first NFL title since 1960 and started the first two games this season, going 1-1.
“Nick is a Super Bowl MVP quarterback for a reason and we’ve got a ton of confidence that he’s going to give it his all like he always does,” tight end Zach Ertz said.
•Raiders receiver Martavis Bryant has been suspended indefinitely for violating the NFL policy on substance abuse. The NFL announced Friday that Bryant has violated the terms of his conditional reinstatement in April 2017 and has been placed back on the suspended list for an indefinite period of time.
baseball
Orioles hire Cubs bench coach Hyde
BALTIMORE — The Orioles have hired Brandon Hyde to be their new manager, hoping his experience as Cubs bench coach will help the team move forward while in rebuilding mode.
Hyde takes over for Buck Showalter, who was fired after Baltimore finished 47-115 — the worst record in the majors. This will be Hyde’s first stint as a major league manager. The 45-year-old Hyde was hired on Friday by general manager Mike Elias, who took over last month. Elias has been placed in charge of rebuilding a team that hasn’t reached the World Series since 1983.
golf
Lipsky takes 1-shot lead in South Africa
MALELANE, South Africa — David Lipsky will take a one-shot lead into the weekend at the Alfred Dunhill Championship after a bogey-free 6-under 66 at Leopard Creek Country Club on Friday. Lipsky went to 8-under 136 overall and is chased by four Scottish players: Scott Jamieson (66) and Marc Warren (67) are a shot behind on 7 under and Doug McGuigan (66) and David Drysdale (69) are one more behind them.