Arizona ranks next-to-last among the 10 public schools in the Pac-12 when it comes to salary paid to assistant football coaches, according to a USA Today database published Wednesday.
The UA pays its assistant coaches a total of $3.155 million annually. Among the 10 Pac-12 schools in the survey, only Oregon State — at $3.075 million — pays less. The gap between Arizona and the No. 4 school on the list, Cal, is less than $600,000. Cal pays its 10 assistants $3.742 million.
Washington and Oregon are the only public Pac-12 schools that pay their assistants more than $5 million collectively. UCLA is the only other school that’s north of $4 million. USC and Stanford, which are private schools, are not part of the survey.
Arizona’s highest-paid assistant is offensive coordinator/quarterbacks coach Noel Mazzone, who makes $600,000 annually. The second-highest paid assistant is defensive coordinator Marcel Yates, who’s at $560,000.
Former running backs coach Clarence McKinney made $320,000 in his first — and only — season at Arizona. He accepted the head coach’s job at Texas Southern earlier this week.
Michael Lev
gymnastics
USA Gymnastics files for bankruptcy
USA Gymnastics is turning to bankruptcy in an effort to ensure its survival.
The embattled organization filed a Chapter 11 bankruptcy petition on Wednesday as it attempts to reach settlements in the dozens of sex-abuse lawsuits it faces and to forestall its potential demise at the hands of the U.S. Olympic Committee.
USA Gymnastics filed the petition in Indianapolis, where it is based. It faces 100 lawsuits representing 350 athletes in various courts across the country who blame the group for failing to supervise Larry Nassar, a team doctor accused of molesting them.
Kathryn Carson, who was recently elected chairwoman of the board of directors, said the organization is turning to bankruptcy to speed things up after mediation attempts failed to gain traction.
The filing does not affect the amount of money available to victims, which would come from previously purchased insurance coverage, she said. Carson said the insurance companies “are aware we’re taking this action and our expectation is they will come to the table and pay on our coverage.”
The USOC on Nov. 5 took steps to remove USAG as the sport’s governing body at the Olympic level — a step that’s taken only under the most extreme circumstances. In an open letter to the gymnastics community, USOC CEO Sarah Hirshland said “you deserve better,” and that the challenges facing USA Gymnastics were more than it was capable of overcoming as currently constructed.
miscellaneous
Oregon faces two years of probation
The NCAA has imposed two years of probation on Oregon’s athletic department after finding the school violated rules related to the men’s and women’s basketball teams and the track and field program.
The decision issued Wednesday said women’s basketball coach Kelly Graves failed to “monitor and promote an atmosphere of compliance in his program.” He must serve a two-game suspension this season. The team is 7-0 and ranked No. 3 in the country.
That infraction stemmed from an assistant strength coach’s participation in on-court activities during and after practices.
The NCAA found men’s coach Dana Altman failed to properly monitor his director of basketball operations, who took part in or observed at least 64 individual voluntary workouts in violation of NCAA rules. Altman’s Ducks will have to reduce the number of coaches by one for five hours during the season. In addition, UO must pay a $5,000 fine plus 1 percent of each of the men’s and women’s basketball budgets.
Also, the NCAA said an adjunct instructor changed a grade for a track and field athlete, allowing the competitor to remain eligible.
The school is weighing an appeal.
• Chris Owings has agreed to a $3 million, one-year contract with the Kansas City Royals, five days after the utilityman was cut loose by the Arizona Diamondbacks. Owings can earn an additional $500,000 in performance bonuses as part of the deal announced Wednesday.
The 27-year-old Owings hit .206 in 106 games this year. He made 33 starts in right field, 10 in center, nine at third, eight and second and three in left.