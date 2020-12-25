Sports shorts

BOSTON — Basketball Hall of Famer K.C. Jones, a 12-time NBA champion who was one of only seven players in history to win championships in college and the pros along with an Olympic gold medal, has died. He was 88.
The Celtics said Jones’ family confirmed Friday that he died at an assistant living facility in Connecticut, where he had been receiving care for Alzheimer’s disease for the past several years.
Earlier this year, two of Jones’ Celtics teammates died: John Thompson, 78, and Tom Heinsohn, 86.
A point guard who excelled on defense, Jones joined with Bill Russell to lead San Francisco to back-to-back NCAA championships in 1955-56. The two also played on the U.S. team that won the Olympic gold medal at the 1956 Games in Melbourne.
Jones reunited with Russell in Boston to win eight straight NBA titles from 1959-66. He retired in 1967 and began coaching, first in college at Brandeis and Harvard before joining the Lakers as an assistant, where he earned another championship ring in 1972.
Jones was an assistant coach on the Celtics team that won it all in 1981 before guiding the team led by Larry Bird, Kevin McHale and Robert Parish to the 1984 and ’86 championships. Jones’ No. 25 was retired by the Celtics in 1967, and he was inducted into the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame in 1989.
Only Russell and fellow Celtics teammate Sam Jones won more NBA championships as players.
womens college hoops
Duke to pause seasonThe Duke women’s basketball team has ended its season amid the coronavirus pandemic. The men’s team planned to keep playing.
The person spoke on condition of anonymity Friday because the school has not publicly announced the decision.
The Duke women’s basketball team has been on pause since Dec. 16 because of two positive COVID-19 tests and contact tracing within the program’s travel party.
The Blue Devils (3-1) postponed games against Miami, N.C. State and UNC Wilmington. The team’s next scheduled contest was against Louisville on Thursday.
The Blue Devils are the first Power Five school to have started this season and will not finish it because of the virus.
New coach Kara Lawson, who was hired in July, had said this month: “I don’t think we should be playing right now. That’s my opinion on it.”
That came a day after Duke men’s coach Mike Krzyzewski questioned why college basketball was being played in the midst of the pandemic.
COLLEGE FOOTBALL
Buffalo tops Marshall
MONTGOMERY, Ala. — Kevin Marks scored on a 1-yard touchdown run with 1:09 left and Buffalo made a final defensive stop to beat Marshall 17-10 in the Camellia Bowl on Friday.
Subbing for the national leader in rushing yards per game, Jaret Patterson, Marks carried 35 time for 138 yards for the Bulls (6-1) against one of the nation’s top run defenses.
Grant Wells took Marshall (7-3), which had rallied from a 10-0 deficit, to the Buffalo 20 with no timeouts. Kadofi Wright’s sack helped force a fourth-and-11 and Eric Black added his second sack to end the threat.
The matchup between the nation’s top rushing team and the No. 2 run defense lost some of its luster even before kickoff.
Patterson, who had 1,072 yards and 19 touchdowns in six games, didn’t dress out after sustaining a right knee injury in the MAC Championship Game.
Marks had 23 carries for 117 yards by halftime, though he was mostly shut down in the second half by a defense giving up just 88.9 rushing yards a game coming in.
The Thundering Herd still held Buffalo to 155 rushing yards, half of its own average.
nfl
Giants’ Jones may playEAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. — The Giants might be closer to getting back starting quarterback Daniel Jones.
Jones was listed as questionable after being limited in practice Friday.
He is recovering from hamstring and ankle injuries, but has made enough progress that could be behind center Sunday at Baltimore.
If Jones is not available, Colt McCoy would start for New York (5-9).