Adalberto Carrasquilla's game-winner leads Dynamo past Rapids in Tucson soccer exhibition

After a couple scoreless draws, the MLS portion of the Desert Showcase ended with a bang.
The Houston Dynamo scored late to beat the Colorado Rapids 3-2 on Saturday afternoon at Kino North Stadium. Dynamo midfielder Adalberto Carrasquilla, fresh from national team duty with Panama, scored the game-winner just before the match ended.
On Thursday, Houston played a closed-door match against Real Salt Lake, drawing 1-1.
“Overall both groups did a decent job I think,” said Houston coach Paulo Nagamura. “We played a very, very quality side, very well coached side by Robin…I think it was a step forward from the last game we had against Real Salt Lake.”
In the sixth minute, Colorado Rapids forward Diego Rubio ended the Desert Showcase’s scoreless drought with a goal.
Colorado coach Robin Fraser said Tucson’s a place that’s “really good for us.”
“The whole trip has been really good for us,” Fraser said. “This is a place where we really enjoy coming.
“The fields are in fantastic condition and the weather is — well it’s a little chillier than we would have like but it’s certainly not as chilly as Denver.”
Houston forward Sebastián Ferreira scored the match’s second goal in the 33rd minute, his first for the Dynamo. He joined the club last month as their most expensive signing from Club Libertad Asunción in Paraguay.
“We’re working with his fitness, he’s not fully fit yet to play a 90 minute game,” Nagamura said. “I think he put a good shift for the 45 minutes, I’m glad that he could score and open his account here with us but overall I’m happy with the entire group I think.”
The Dynamo made a full lineup change at the half and the Rapids changed almost all of their team in the 79th minute.
Colorado opens up the CONCACAF Champions League on Feb. 17 in Guatemala against Comunicaciones F.C.
Forward Andre Gitau put Houston up 2-1 with a goal in the 82nd minute but Colorado Forward Yaya Toure evened the match at 2-2 about five minutes later.
The Desert Showcase will continue with three USL matches starting on Feb. 16, when Louisville City plays El Paso Locomotive at 2 p.m. at the Kino North Grandstand. FC Tucson will host the Oakland Roots on Feb. 26.
Corner kicks
• FC Tucson has hired former player Sebastian Pineda as Academy Head Coach and First Team Assistant Coach. Pineda played for FC Tucson in 2015 and 2017.