Adalberto Carrasquilla's game-winner leads Dynamo past Rapids in Tucson soccer exhibition

Houston forward Sebastián Ferreira scored the match’s second goal in the 33rd minute, his first for the Dynamo. He joined the club last month as their most expensive signing from Club Libertad Asunción in Paraguay.

“We’re working with his fitness, he’s not fully fit yet to play a 90 minute game,” Nagamura said. “I think he put a good shift for the 45 minutes, I’m glad that he could score and open his account here with us but overall I’m happy with the entire group I think.”

The Dynamo made a full lineup change at the half and the Rapids changed almost all of their team in the 79th minute.

Colorado opens up the CONCACAF Champions League on Feb. 17 in Guatemala against Comunicaciones F.C.

Forward Andre Gitau put Houston up 2-1 with a goal in the 82nd minute but Colorado Forward Yaya Toure evened the match at 2-2 about five minutes later.

The Desert Showcase will continue with three USL matches starting on Feb. 16, when Louisville City plays El Paso Locomotive at 2 p.m. at the Kino North Grandstand. FC Tucson will host the Oakland Roots on Feb. 26.

Corner kicks

• FC Tucson has hired former player Sebastian Pineda as Academy Head Coach and First Team Assistant Coach. Pineda played for FC Tucson in 2015 and 2017.