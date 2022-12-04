After two ‘challenging’ years, Arizona Bowl eyes return to normalcy with Ohio-Wyoming matchup

2022 ARIZONA BOWL AT A GLANCE

ABOUT THE BOBCATS

Record: 9-4, 7-1 Mid-American Conference

Coach: Tim Albin (second season)

Best win: Defeated Buffalo 45-24 on Nov. 1, ending the Bulls’ five-game winning streak

Notable: Ohio is seeking its 10th victory, a feat the program has achieved only once (2011) since 1968; the Bobcats were 3-9 in 2021. ... Ohio QB Kurtis Rourke led the MAC in passing yards (3,256) and touchdowns (25) but suffered a knee injury Nov. 15 that could keep him out of the Arizona Bowl. ... Albin’s first job in NCAA Division I came in 2000 at Nebraska, where Wyoming coach Craig Bohl (a Husker alum) was the defensive coordinator; Bohl subsequently hired Albin at North Dakota State

ABOUT THE COWBOYS

Record: 7-5, 5-3 Mountain West

Coach: Craig Bohl (ninth season)

Best win: Defeated Air Force 17-14 on Sept. 16, one of only three losses suffered by the Falcons this season

Notable: Wyoming has qualified for a bowl game in five of the past seven seasons and is about to become the second two-time participant in the Arizona Bowl (Nevada 2015, ’18). ... The 2022 Cowboys have won four games by seven or fewer points and have come from behind to win five times. ... Wyoming was one of the youngest teams in the country this season, ranking fourth in the number of players classified as underclassmen and first in percentage of players who were considered underclassmen; only 18 players on the Cowboys’ roster are juniors or seniors.