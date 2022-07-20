 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
All-Stars showcase modern MLB: HRs, strikeouts, shifts

  Updated

LOS ANGELES  — The All-Star Game showcased what baseball has become — home runs, strikeouts and offense-killing shifts.

The National League didn’t have a hit between the first and eighth innings of Tuesday night’s 3-2 loss, its ninth in a row.

In a sport where R&D has become as important as BP, four of the five runs scored on long balls.

There were 22 strikeouts, including the final three batters on 10 pitches by Cleveland's Emmanuel Clase in a game that lasted 3 hours, 11 minutes despite just 13 hits, five walks, two hit batters and one runner reaching on a error.

Twenty All-Stars threw 299 pitches, 105 of them fastballs. The slowest fastball was 90.2 mph on the second pitch of the game from 34-year-old left-hander Clayton Kershaw.

Forty-eight were 98 mph or higher, and Ryan Helsley of the St. Louis Cardinals was velocity king. The 28-year-old topped 100 mph on eight of 15 tosses, the fastest a 103 mph blazer that Minnesota’s Luis Arraez fouled off in the eighth.

“I went out there, showed what I had,” Helsley said. “It was a cool environment being in this game.”

Seattle's Ty France, greeted by Dodger Stadium organist Dieter Ruehle with “La Vie en Rose" when he pinch hit for his All-Star debut, fouled off a Helsley fastball, then struck out when he chased a low outside slider.

“The way game is now, everybody’s throwing that hard. It's not fun to face, but it's just how the game is,” France said. “To be able to step in the box on this stage, it was pretty cool.”

Clase, a 24-year-old Cleveland right-hander, threw 10 pitches ranging from 97.7 mph to 100.3 mph.

“Every time that bullpen door swings open, it’s velocity,” NL manager Brian Snitker said. “The guys, they weren’t like that. The closers weren’t throwing like they are now. But it’s kind of the way they are growing up and now they are trained — and amazing to me, the number of them, too. It’s like they just keep coming."

Defensive positioning designed by Joe Espada, Dusty Baker’s bench coach in Houston, led to outs on balls that used to be hits.

Juan Soto's third-inning grounder was gloved by second baseman Andrés Giménez 20 feet into right field. Kyle Schwarber's bouncer in the seventh was picked up in the center of the diamond by shortstop Corey Seager, who started to the right of second, and Jake Cronenworth's hopper went directly to second baseman Santiago Espinal 10 feet into right field.

“The shift giveth and the shift taketh away,” Baker said. “But still, I think it giveth more than it takes away.”

The batter's eye in center field offered a vivid display of what has overtaken baseball — an array of high-speed cameras and radar equipment that track every ball's spin, every player's sprint and stumble.

Behinds the scenes, many teams consider their quants All-Stars, too. Houston's front office includes a quantitative developer, plus two senior architects.

The NL did all its scoring during Shane McClanahan's first 13 pitches of the first inning, getting Ronald Acuña Jr's leadoff double, Mookie Betts' RBI single and Paul Goldschmidt's homer.

AL offense was even more condensed. Giancarlo Stanton hit a two-run homer in the fourth off Tony Gonsolin, and Byron Buxton went deep four pitches later.

Not a surprise in a season that has been the big league batting average dip to .242, its lowest since 1967.

Baseball's competition committee is considering changes for next season that some purists consider revolutionary and some conclude necessary. A pitch clock is almost certain after testing throughout the minors this year. Shift limits also have been proposed.

Baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred is gung-ho for change, but players appear less enthusiastic for change. Still, the union agreed to let a committee with a management majority make changes starting with next season.

“Our players have been, unsurprisingly, very much engaged in the process," union head Tony Clark said, “more than willing to offer their thoughts on what makes sense, what may not make sense, what may need to be adjusted and tweaked.”

American League 3, National League 2

AL AB R H BI BB SO Avg.

Ohtani dh 1 0 1 0 1 0 .258

d-Cabrera ph-dh 1 0 0 0 0 0 .287

f-Martinez ph-dh 2 0 0 0 0 1 .302

Judge rf 2 0 0 0 0 2 .284

Tucker rf 2 0 0 0 0 1 .252

Devers 3b 0 0 0 0 1 0 .324

Ramírez 3b 2 1 2 0 0 0 .288

g-France ph-1b 1 0 0 0 0 1 .308

Guerrero Jr. 1b 2 0 0 0 0 0 .271

Arraez 1b-3b 2 0 1 0 0 1 .338

Stanton lf 2 1 1 2 0 1 .237

Benintendi lf 2 0 0 0 0 1 .317

Buxton cf 2 1 1 1 0 1 .216

Rodríguez cf 2 0 0 0 0 0 .275

Ti.Anderson ss 2 0 1 0 0 0 .310

Bogaerts ss 1 0 0 0 0 1 .316

Seager ss 1 0 0 0 0 0 .251

Giménez 2b 2 0 0 0 0 2 .296

Espinal 2b 1 0 0 0 1 0 .271

Kirk c 2 0 0 0 0 0 .315

Trevino c 2 0 1 0 0 0 .251

Totals 34 3 8 3 3 12

NL AB R H BI BB SO Avg.

Acuña Jr. rf 3 1 1 0 0 1 .265

Happ cf 0 0 0 0 1 0 .274

Betts cf 1 0 1 1 0 0 .265

a-J.Soto ph-cf-rf 3 0 0 0 0 0 .250

Machado 3b 2 0 0 0 0 0 .303

Riley 3b 2 0 1 0 0 1 .285

Goldschmidt 1b 1 1 1 1 0 0 .330

b-Freeman ph 1 0 0 0 0 0 .321

Alonso 1b 0 0 0 0 1 0 .265

Cron 1b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .298

Turner ss 2 0 1 0 0 0 .306

Swanson ss 2 0 0 0 0 0 .294

Wills.Contreras c 2 0 0 0 0 1 .253

d'Arnaud c 1 0 0 0 0 0 .261

Willi.Contreras dh 1 0 0 0 0 1 .260

c-Pujols ph-dh 1 0 0 0 0 0 .215

e-Cooper ph-dh 2 0 0 0 0 2 .283

Pederson lf 2 0 0 0 0 2 .252

Schwarber lf 2 0 0 0 0 1 .208

McNeil 2b 1 0 0 0 0 0 .300

Cronenworth 2b 2 0 0 0 0 1 .241

Totals 32 2 5 2 2 10

AL 000 300 000:3 8 1

NL 200 000 000:2 5 0

a-grounded out for Betts in the 3rd. b-grounded out for Goldschmidt in the 3rd. c-flied out for Willi.Contreras in the 4th. d-grounded out for Ohtani in the 5th. e-struck out for Pujols in the 6th. f-struck out for Cabrera in the 7th. g-struck out for Ramírez in the 8th.

E:Ramírez (4). LOB:AL 7, NL 7. 2B:Acuña Jr. (10). HR:Stanton (24), off Gonsolin; Buxton (23), off Gonsolin; Goldschmidt (20), off McClanahan. RBIs:Stanton 2 (61), Buxton (43), Betts (47), Goldschmidt (70).

Runners left in scoring position:AL 1 (Martinez); NL 1 (Cooper). RISP:AL 0 for 1; NL 1 for 2.

Runners moved up:Trevino. GIDP:Machado.

DP:AL 1 (Giménez, Ti.Anderson, Guerrero Jr.).

AL IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA

McClanahan 1 4 2 2 0 1 23 1.71

Manoah 1 0 0 0 0 3 18 2.28

Valdez, W, 8-4 1 0 0 0 0 0 11 2.66

Blackburn, H, 0 1 0 0 0 0 1 22 3.62

Pérez, H, 0 1 0 0 0 0 0 16 2.68

Cortes, H, 0 1 0 0 0 1 2 27 2.63

López, H, 0 2-3 0 0 0 0 0 3 1.62

G.Soto, H, 1 1-3 0 0 0 1 0 7 2.59

Holmes, H, 7 2-3 1 0 0 0 0 11 1.31

Hendriks, H, 0 1-3 0 0 0 0 0 3 2.35

Clase, S, 19-21 1 0 0 0 0 3 10 1.41

NL IP H R ER BB SO NP ERA

Kershaw 1 1 0 0 1 1 17 2.13

Alcantara, H, 0 1 0 0 0 0 2 13 1.76

Musgrove, H, 0 1 0 0 0 1 2 16 2.42

Gonsolin, L, 11-0, BS, 0-0 1 4 3 3 0 1 29 2.02

Castillo 1 1 0 0 0 2 14 2.77

Mantiply 1 0 0 0 0 1 9 2.21

Williams 1 1 0 0 0 1 14 1.77

Helsley 1 1 0 0 0 2 17 0.69

Bednar 1 0 0 0 1 0 19 2.89

Inherited runners-scored:Hendriks 1-0. HBP:Manoah (McNeil), Cortes (d'Arnaud).

Umpires:Home, Bill Miller; First, Lance Barksdale; Second, Mark Ripperger; Third, Will Little; Right, Carlos Torres; Left, Gabe Morales.

T:3:11. A:52,518 (56,000).

