Antonio Pierce out at ASU, continuing Sun Devils' staff turnover amid NCAA investigation

Not only has he had opportunities before, but his status at ASU had very much been in limbo due to an NCAA investigation into recruiting violations that occurred during what was supposed to have been a "dead" period during the COVID-19 pandemic.

ASU is alleged to have had recruits on campus during that time. Pierce's role as recruiting coordinator would tie him to those violations and any subsequent penalties the NCAA might eventually hand out.

The school took measures to mitigate whatever penalties may come its way. Among those, it prohibited Pierce from going out on the road recruiting.

There was also some speculation about Pierce's role in the program in October, when he removed references to Arizona State in his Twitter bio — although a picture of him in Sun Devil Stadium remained.

Pierce, a product of the University of Arizona, played in the NFL for nine seasons, participating in 137 regular season games and seven playoff contests. He signed with Washington as an undrafted free agent in 2001, and moved on to the New York Giants in 2005.