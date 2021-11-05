Arizona Bowl ‘monitoring’ sex complaints against Barstool Sports founder

Barstool Sports Arizona Bowl officials say they’re “closely monitoring the situation” after multiple women spoke out against Dave Portnoy, the founder and “El Presidente” of the game’s new title sponsor.

Multiple women detailed sexual encounters with Portnoy that they said turned both frightening and humiliating, accord to a news story published by Business Insider on Thursday. Two of the women said that Portnoy choked and filmed them without their permission. A third said she became suicidal following a sexual encounter with the media mogul.

Many of the accusations contain “empty half-truths” and are “highly misleading, lack appropriate context, and appear to have been provided … by individuals whose motivations and trustworthiness should have at least been fully vetted,” an attorney for Barstool Sports told Business Insider.

In a pair of videos posted to social media on Thursday, Portnoy characterized the article as a hit piece by a website that “doesn’t give a f- — about destroying lives.” Portnoy said he’s been “pretty open about my sex life” over the years, saying that he occasionally “sexts” and has had kinky sex.