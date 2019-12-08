2019 ARIZONA BOWL AT A GLANCE

ABOUT THE PANTHERS

Record: 7-5, 4-4 Sun Belt

Coach: Shawn Elliott (third season)

Best win: Defeated Tennessee 38-30 on Aug. 31 in Knoxville, Tennessee

Fun facts: Georgia State just completed its 10th season of football and its seventh in the Football Bowl Subdivision. … The Arizona Bowl represents the Panthers’ third bowl appearance of all time, all coming in the past five seasons. … Bill Curry, a former NFL center and former Georgia Tech, Alabama and Kentucky coach, was the first head coach of the GSU program, which played its first game on Sept. 2, 2010 – a 41-7 win over Shorter University at the Georgia Dome.

ABOUT THE COWBOYS

Record: 7-5, 5-3 Mountain West

Coach: Craig Bohl (sixth season)

Best win: Defeated Missouri 37-31 on Aug. 31 in Laramie

Fun facts: Wyoming is making its 16th bowl appearance of all time, its third in the past four seasons under Bohl and its debut in the Arizona Bowl. … One of the Cowboys’ starting cornerbacks is Azizi Hearn, who played for Arizona last season as a walk-on (including three starts) before transferring to Wyoming in the summer. … Second-year defensive end Solomon Byrd, who leads Wyoming with 6.5 sacks, was a teammate of Arizona cornerback Christian Roland-Wallace at Knight High School in Palmdale, California.