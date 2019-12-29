Arizona Bowl: Wyoming’s workhorse tailback, Xazavian Valladay, finds home with run-first Cowboys

The depth chart shrank, and Xazavian Valladay’s role grew. Suddenly he’d have to carry the ball more times per game than there were letters in his noteworthy name (16 if you’re scoring at home).

The Wyoming redshirt sophomore had at least 25 rushes in five consecutive games, topping 100 yards each time. His 37 carries against Boise State on Nov. 9 tied for the third most by any FBS player this season.

All the while, Valladay wasn’t fully healthy. But he understood that by suiting up and finding a way, he gave his team the best chance to win.

“That was the real neat thing about him over the last six-game stretch,” Cowboys offensive coordinator Brent Vigen said. “He was by no means even close to 100%, especially at the tail end.

“While he maybe didn’t feel his best, he knew for our team that he needed to be out there.”

When Wyoming faces Georgia State in the Nova Home Loans Arizona Bowl on Tuesday, the Cowboys will have had a month off. No one will have benefited more from the break than Valladay.

Wyoming’s tailback depth remains shallow. But its starting tailback is feeling fresh.