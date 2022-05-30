Arizona Cardinals defensive back Jeff Gladney dies in crash

DALLAS — Jeff Gladney, a defensive back for the NFL's Arizona Cardinals, died Monday in a car crash in Dallas. He was 25.

Gladney's death was confirmed by the Cardinals and his agent.

“We are devastated to learn of Jeff Gladney's passing. Our hearts go out to his family, friends and all who are mourning this tremendous loss,” the team said.

The crash occurred on the service road of Woodall Rodgers Freeway in Dallas, KTVT-TV reported. Another person also died.

The Dallas County sheriff's department said no one was available on the Memorial Day holiday to talk about the crash.

Gladney played at TCU before becoming a 2020 first-round draft pick of the Minnesota Vikings. He played in 16 games that year but was released before the 2021 season, when he was charged with assaulting a woman.

Gladney was found not guilty in Dallas County, Texas, in March and was subsequently signed by the Cardinals. He participated in team drills last week.

“We are asking prayers for the family and privacy at this most difficult time,” agent Brian Overstreet said.

The NFL said Gladney's death was a “tragic loss.”

Bucs WR arrested

TAMPA, Fla. — A wide receiver for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers was arrested early Monday after police officers spotted his vehicle weaving in and out of lane markers, police said.

Travis Jonsen, 25, appeared to be impaired and refused to provide Tampa police with a breath sample, officials said in a news release.

He was charged with driving under the influence, according to Hillsborough County Jail records.

Jonsen, who had more then 1,000 all-purpose yards during his final year at Montana State, has not played in an NFL game, but has been with the Buccaneers as a member of the practice squad for parts of the last two seasons.

Jonsen was relased from jail later Monday after posting a $500 bond, records show. A lawyer who could speak on his behalf was not listed on jail records.

“We expect members of our organization to uphold the high standards that have been established,” Bucs general manager Jason Licht said in a statement. Licht declined further comment as the legal process continues.

Tampa police also reminded drivers to use a ride-share or a sober designated driver, especially during the Memorial Day holiday.

