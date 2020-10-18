Arizona Wildcats’ deep, versatile tailback corps gives offense plethora of options

The other veterans are senior Gary Brightwell and redshirt junior Nathan Tilford. Brightwell is the closest thing to a known quantity, having carried 157 times for 915 yards over the past two seasons as J.J. Taylor’s primary backup. “We all know what Gary’s got,” Sumlin said.

Tilford was the top recruit in Arizona’s 2017 signing class. He never has gotten a chance to carry the load — his single-game high is eight carries — but whenever he has played, he has produced. Tilford has a career average of 6.9 yards per attempt.

Sumlin summed up his game simply: “All he does is make yards.”

Sumlin applied a similar description to freshman Jalen John, the biggest of the backs at 222 pounds.

“He’s really heavy handed,” Sumlin said. “He just makes yards. He’s explosive at the point of contact.”

Fellow freshman Frank Brown Jr. has run the 100-meter dash in under 11 seconds and the 200 in under 22 seconds. Like Wiley, Brown is adept as a receiver.

“The two young running have really, in the first week, shown why we recruited them and why they’re here,” Sumlin said. “They want to play, and that gives us a pretty good situation.”

Backup plan