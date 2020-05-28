Arizona Wildcats softball player Marissa Schuld transfers to ASU

A Wildcat has become a Sun Devil.

Arizona softball player Marissa Schuld will transfer and play at ASU next season, the team’s Twitter account announced Thursday evening. Schuld is known for her ability to be a two-way player and saw action as both a pitcher and a hitter for the Wildcats.

Schuld, a Phoenix native, arrived on campus in 2019 and struggled to find consistent playing time right away, appearing in just nine games her freshman year. She found a bigger role in 2020 before the season was canceled and became one of the team’s primary designated players, earning 15 starts in the first 25 games of the year.

Prior to coming to Tucson, Schuld played high school ball at Pinnacle where she was a two-time Arizona Gatorade Player of the Year and named the FloSoftball High School Player of the Year in 2018. She holds the school record for home runs and runs batted at the plate, and strikeouts in the circle.

Schuld is one of five Wildcats choosing to transfer and continue their careers elsewhere. Ivy Davis, Vanessa Foreman, Carli Campbell and Jenna Kean will also not return to UA.

In a normal offseason, this amount of transfers might be looked at as a negative for the program. But considering the Cats will return their entire senior class due to an NCAA waiver for the canceled season, and the program bringing in the nation’s top recruiting class, seeing a few players opt to play at a different school isn’t all that shocking.

Alec has been with the Star since October 2019. He’s currently a senior at the University of Arizona and previously worked as sports editor for the Arizona Daily Wildcat.

